From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

3 . Khilan Patel

3

Khilan Patel, an all-rounder with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 37), has been impressive in youth cricket. With a batting average of 34.1 and a bowling average of 22.5, Khilan is known for his all-round capabilities. He has the potential to be a key player with his ability to perform under pressure in both batting and bowling.