SPORTS

From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

As the IPL 2026 mini-auction takes place today, here is a complete list of India U-19 players shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction, along with their base prices and backgrounds.

Monica Singh | Dec 16, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

1.Vihaan Malhotra

Vihaan Malhotra
1

Vihaan Malhotra, an all-rounder, has been shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 37). He has showcased solid performances with both bat and ball. A reliable middle-order batsman with a batting average of 32.5, Vihaan also contributes effectively with his bowling, maintaining an economy rate of 5.8 runs per over.

2.Kanishk Chouhan

Kanishk Chouhan
2

Kanishk Chouhan, another all-rounder, is part of the IPL 2026 auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 39). Known for his aggressive batting style, Kanishk has a batting average of 28.4 and a bowling economy of 6.1. His ability to strike quickly with the bat and bowl economical spells makes him a valuable asset.

3.Khilan Patel

Khilan Patel
3

Khilan Patel, an all-rounder with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 37), has been impressive in youth cricket. With a batting average of 34.1 and a bowling average of 22.5, Khilan is known for his all-round capabilities. He has the potential to be a key player with his ability to perform under pressure in both batting and bowling.

4.Naman Pushpak

Naman Pushpak
4

Naman Pushpak, a bowler with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 33), has established himself as a promising fast bowler. With a bowling average of 18.7 and best figures of 4/28, Naman has proven his ability to take wickets in crucial moments. His pace and swing make him a valuable addition to any franchise looking to strengthen its bowling attack.

5.Aaron George Varghese

Aaron George Varghese
5

Aaron George Varghese, a dynamic batter, has set a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Set 30) for the IPL 2026 auction. With an impressive batting average of 42.3 and a strike rate of 130.5, Aaron is known for his aggressive opening batting. His ability to dominate bowlers early on in the innings makes him an exciting prospect for any IPL franchise.

