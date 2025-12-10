From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

1 . Dwaine Pretorius

1

Age: 37 Years

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is one of the oldest players in the IPL 2026 auction at the age of 37. After overcoming knee injuries, he became a key figure for South Africa, with a best T20I bowling figure of 5/17. He played for CSK in 2022-23 and enters the auction with a base price of INR 1 crore.