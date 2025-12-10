From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
SPORTS
Monica Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
1.Dwaine Pretorius
Age: 37 Years
South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is one of the oldest players in the IPL 2026 auction at the age of 37. After overcoming knee injuries, he became a key figure for South Africa, with a best T20I bowling figure of 5/17. He played for CSK in 2022-23 and enters the auction with a base price of INR 1 crore.
2.Karn Sharma
Age: 38 Years
Karn Sharma, the 38-year-old leg-spinner, has played for multiple IPL teams, including SRH, MI, CSK, and RCB, taking 83 wickets in 90 matches. After a strong 2025 season with MI, he may be released, opening opportunities for other franchises in the IPL 2026 auction.
3.Richard Gleeson
Age: 38 Years
Richard Gleeson, the 37-year-old England seamer, returns to the IPL 2026 auction as one of the oldest players. Debuting professionally at 27 and internationally at 34, Gleeson made a mark by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in his first eight balls in T20Is.
4.Umesh Yadav
Age: 38 Years
Umesh Yadav, 38, is one of the oldest players in the IPL 2026 auction. With 144 wickets in 148 IPL matches, he has represented multiple franchises, with standout seasons of 19 wickets for Delhi in 2012, 20 wickets for RCB in 2018, and a strong return with KKR in 2022.
5.Jalaj Saxena
Age: 39 Years
Jalaj Saxena, the oldest player in the IPL 2026 auction, enters with a base price of INR 40 lakh. A domestic legend, Saxena has dominated the Ranji Trophy for nearly two decades, becoming the first player to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets in the tournament’s history.