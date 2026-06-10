From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

4 . Priyanaz Chatterji – Scotland's reliable all-round performer

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Priyanaz Chatterji combines Scottish cricketing experience with strong Indian roots. The Dundee-born all-rounder has become one of Scotland's most dependable players thanks to her ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

After playing a major role in helping Scotland qualify for the tournament, Chatterji now has the opportunity to make her mark on the biggest stage and help her side challenge more established cricket nations.