From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

SPORTS
Monica Singh | Jun 10, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
1.More Than Just Team India: Meet Indian-origin players lighting up the World Cup
While India enters the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites, several players with Indian roots will also be in the spotlight, representing countries from Australia to the Netherlands. Their journeys reflect the growing influence of the Indian diaspora in global women's cricket and add an exciting storyline to the tournament in England and Wales.
2.Alana King – Australia's spin wizard with Chennai connections
Born in Melbourne to Anglo-Indian parents with roots in Chennai, Alana King has become one of Australia's most dangerous bowlers. The leg-spinner has built a reputation for producing match-winning performances across formats and was instrumental in Australia's recent global success.
3.Nensi Patel – From Gujarat village to New Zealand's World Cup squad
Nensi Patel's cricket story began in Gujarat before her family moved to New Zealand when she was a child. Years of dedication and family support helped her rise through the ranks and eventually become the first Indian-born cricketer to represent New Zealand's women's team.
4.Priyanaz Chatterji – Scotland's reliable all-round performer
Priyanaz Chatterji combines Scottish cricketing experience with strong Indian roots. The Dundee-born all-rounder has become one of Scotland's most dependable players thanks to her ability to contribute with both bat and ball.
After playing a major role in helping Scotland qualify for the tournament, Chatterji now has the opportunity to make her mark on the biggest stage and help her side challenge more established cricket nations.
5.Sanya Khurana – Dutch cricket's rising star with Indian heritage
Representing the Netherlands, Sanya Khurana is among the young talents to watch at the World Cup. Coming from a family passionate about cricket, she has steadily developed into a dependable top-order batter for the Dutch side.
The 21-year-old was part of the squad that secured the Netherlands' historic qualification for the tournament. A strong World Cup campaign could establish Khurana as one of the emerging faces of international women's cricket.