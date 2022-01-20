From Sania Mirza to Vijay Amritraj, how much prize money did India's biggest tennis stars earn?

Did you know Sania Mirza won approx 52 crores in prize money throughout her career? Here's how much prize money India's biggest tennis stars earned.
Sania Mirza recently announced her decision that she will retire after the current 2022 season. As wishes from all quarters poured in for the 35-year-old ace, a figure popped up on the internet regarding Sania Mirza's prize money. India's biggest tennis superstar, Sania accumulated approximately 52 crores in prize money through all the tournaments that she won in her hugely decorated career. So, we decided to compile a list of how much prize money India's top tennis stars earned in their respective careers. Without further ado, let's take a look:
1. Sania Mirza - $7,030,997
Sania Mirza has won one singles' title and 43 doubles' titles in her immensely decorated career so far. She is also the only Indian female player to feature in a WTA women's singles final. The 35-year-old won a total prize money of $7,030,997 (around INR 52,29,35,323.57 crores approx) in her career. Sania has also won a total of six Grand Slam titles in her career.
2. Vijay Amritraj - $1,331,913
Veteran tennis ace Vijay Amritraj won a staggering 13 doubles titles and 16 singles titles in his heydays. The former Padma Shri awardee who also briefly featured as an actor in some films competed in renowned tournaments like the Wimbledon, Davis Cup. Amritraj earned a total prize of $1,331,913 (around INR 9,92,41,494.26 crores approx) in his colourful tennis career.
3. Mahesh Bhupati - $6,665,907
Mahesh Bhupati is the first Indian player to win a Grand Slam in tennis. Though now retired, the legendary player won three doubles titles with Leander Paes in 1999, and also registered a further eight mixed doubles victories to his name. Another former Padma Shri awardee, Mahesh Bhupati racked up a total prize money of $6,665,907 (INR 49,66,80,016.86 crores approx) during his playing career.
4. Leander Paes - $8,587,586
The only Indian player to have won an Olympic medal in Tennis, Leander Paes played in his first Olympics back in 1992. He partnered with Ramesh Krishnan in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where the duo reached the quarter-final round. Paes has been rewarded with various accolades like Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (now known as Major Dhyanchand award). In his career, Leander Paes won a total prize money of $8,587,586 (INR 63,98,65,266.54 crores approx).
5. Rohan Bopanna - $4,690,760
The last Indian player to have won a Grand Slam in 2017, Rohan Bopanna reached the world number 3 ranking in doubles at the peak of his playing career. Bopanna took up the sport at the age of 11 and made his debut at the David Cup in 2002. Bopanna recently won the Adelaide International alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan. In his playing career to date, Rohan Bopanna has won a total prize money of $4,690,760 (INR 34,95,10,840.14 crores approx).