1 . Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, is as graceful off the field as he was on it. He is married to Vijeta Pendharkar, a practising surgeon by profession. A native of Nagpur, Dr Vijeta completed her MBBS and later pursued a career in surgery. The couple got married in 2003 after years of knowing each other through family connections. Despite Dravid’s high-profile cricket career, the couple has always kept a low profile, and Dr Vijeta continues to stay away from the limelight, dedicating herself to her medical profession.