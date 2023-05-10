From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses

During his heyday, Imran was rumored to have dated several Bollywood actresses, adding to his already impressive reputation.
Former Pakistan cricket captain and ex PM Imran Khan was undoubtedly one of the most beloved cricket players of his time, known for his flamboyant lifestyle both on and off the field. His stellar performances on the cricket pitch often made headlines, and it is said that whenever he played, millions of girls across the world would tune in just to catch a glimpse of him. During his heyday, Imran was rumored to have dated several Bollywood actresses, adding to his already impressive reputation. Let's take a closer look at some of the alleged love affairs between Imran Khan and these leading ladies of Bollywood.
1. Imran Khan's rumoured love affair with Rekha
Rekha is widely regarded as one of the most beloved actors of her generation. Rumors have circulated for years that she and Imran Khan, a prominent figure in cricket, were frequently spotted together during his visits to Mumbai.
2. Married to Rekha?
In 1985, an article from the Star newspaper reported on Khan and his alleged affair with a renowned actress from yesteryear. The headline of the article, "Rekha Imran to Wed, His Inswing Perfected," claimed that Khan had spent nearly a month in Mumbai, India, where he was frequently seen with the iconic actress. The two were often spotted together at the beach, her home, and various nightclubs.
3. Imran Khan celebrated birthday with Zeenat Aman?
There was a widespread rumor circulating that the renowned Bollywood actress, Zeenat Aman, was romantically involved with Imran Khan. This speculation first arose during the Pakistan team's visit to India in November of 1979, when the word of their alleged relationship first surfaced.
On the occasion of Imran's 27th birthday, he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room of the Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. However, certain Indian newspapers claimed that Imran had actually spent his birthday with the glamorous Zeenat Aman. Despite the media frenzy, neither Imran nor Zeenat ever publicly acknowledged their supposed relationship.
4. Imran Khan and Shabana Azmi
Imran's name was once associated with Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, but the two never publicly discussed their relationship.
5. Imran Khan and Moon Moon Sen
During that time, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the relationship between Imran Khan and Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen. Rumors circulated that Imran had a fondness for Moon Moon Sen, which only added to the intrigue. Their closeness was a topic of great interest and speculation.