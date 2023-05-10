From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses

3/5

There was a widespread rumor circulating that the renowned Bollywood actress, Zeenat Aman, was romantically involved with Imran Khan. This speculation first arose during the Pakistan team's visit to India in November of 1979, when the word of their alleged relationship first surfaced.

On the occasion of Imran's 27th birthday, he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room of the Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. However, certain Indian newspapers claimed that Imran had actually spent his birthday with the glamorous Zeenat Aman. Despite the media frenzy, neither Imran nor Zeenat ever publicly acknowledged their supposed relationship.