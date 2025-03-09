5 . Rachin Ravindra's net worth

5

As of 2024, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's estimated net worth stands at $2 million, approximately INR 16 crore. His primary source of income is his professional cricket career. Ravindra earns an estimated $130,000 annually from match fees alone. Although he is still a newcomer in the field, his international career and domestic league appearances contribute significantly to his earnings. Last year Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for a lucrative deal worth INR 1.8 crore.