FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are schools in Delhi closed? Govt's BIG order as GRAP-4 imposed amid rising pollution

GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 450: What's allowed and what's not?

GRAP IV imposed in Delhi NCR as air quality hits Severe+

Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know

Shashi Tharoor's BIG statement as BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election: 'Notable shift in...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to see earth-shattering numbers, set to cross Rs 400 crore

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Virat Kohli to play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Here's what we know so far

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

HomePhotos

SPORTS

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pelé to Diego Maradona, India has welcomed several FIFA World Cup–winning football legends long before Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour. Here’s a look at iconic World Cup winners whose historic visits left a lasting impact on Indian football fans.

Chankesh Rao | Dec 13, 2025, 09:21 PM IST

1.Pelé (Brazil) – The First Global Superstar to Visit India

Pelé (Brazil) – The First Global Superstar to Visit India
1

Brazilian legend Pelé, a three-time FIFA World Cup winner, visited India in 1977 with New York Cosmos. His appearance at Eden Gardens remains one of Indian football’s most iconic moments.

 

Advertisement

2.Diego Maradona (Argentina) – The Hand of God in India

Diego Maradona (Argentina) – The Hand of God in India
2

Argentina’s 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona visited India in 2008. He was welcomed in Kolkata, where thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of one of football’s greatest icons.

 

3.Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) – The Kaiser’s Indian Sojourn

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) – The Kaiser’s Indian Sojourn
3

World Cup winner as both player (1974) and coach (1990), Franz Beckenbauer visited India for football promotion events, inspiring a generation with his leadership legacy.

 

4.Roberto Carlos: The Galáctico Defender

Roberto Carlos: The Galáctico Defender
4

The iconic Brazilian left-back, a World Cup winner in 2002, Roberto Carlos, brought his star power to the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2015. He served as the manager and marquee player for Delhi Dynamos FC. His stint marked a period where numerous international stars started joining the league, giving Indian fans a chance to see World Cup champions and legends play competitive football on home soil.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Alessandro Del Piero: The Italian Master

Alessandro Del Piero: The Italian Master
5

Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero, a key player in Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph, was one of the biggest names to feature in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League (ISL). He joined Delhi Dynamos FC as a marquee player. Del Piero's presence drew huge crowds and significant global media attention, validating the ISL's efforts to grow football in India.

 

6.Andrea Pirlo: The Midfield Architect

Andrea Pirlo: The Midfield Architect
6

Andrea Pirlo, the midfield maestro from Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning team, visited India for a short promotional and coaching visit. Known for his vision and exquisite passing, Pirlo held football clinics for youth and promoted global football brands. His visit allowed young Indian players to learn from one of the game's finest deep-lying playmakers.

 

7.Marco Materazzi: The Fiery Boss

Marco Materazzi: The Fiery Boss
7

Known for his strong presence and goal in the 2006 World Cup final, Italian defender Marco Materazzi had a hugely successful stint in India. He served as the player-manager for Chennaiyin FC for three seasons and notably guided the team to the ISL title in 2015. His coaching success demonstrated how World Cup experience could benefit Indian football management.

 

8.Robert Pirès: The Invincible in Mumbai

Robert Pirès: The Invincible in Mumbai
8

Robert Pirès, a member of the iconic French team that won the 1998 World Cup, was another marquee player in the inaugural ISL season. He played for FC Goa, showcasing his trademark smooth dribbling and flair to the delight of Indian fans. His involvement helped bridge the gap between European football legends and the local Indian audience.

 

9.Cafu: The Brazilian Captain's Workshop

Cafu: The Brazilian Captain's Workshop
9

Brazil's only two-time World Cup-winning captain, Cafu (1994, 2002), has made multiple visits to India, mostly for promotional and charitable causes. His appearances, often in collaboration with various sports foundations, focus on inspiring young children in underserved communities, emphasizing the values of teamwork and discipline learned from his decorated career.

 

10.Lionel Messi (Argentina) – The Latest GOAT to Join the List

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – The Latest GOAT to Join the List
10

With his GOAT Tour, Lionel Messi becomes the latest World Cup winner to visit India, joining an elite list of football legends who made their mark on Indian soil before him.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are schools in Delhi closed? Govt's BIG order as GRAP-4 imposed amid rising pollution
Are schools in Delhi closed? Govt's BIG order as GRAP-4 imposed
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 450: What's allowed and what's not?
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed and what's not?
GRAP IV imposed in Delhi NCR as air quality hits Severe+
GRAP IV imposed in Delhi NCR as air quality hits Severe+
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we kn
Shashi Tharoor's BIG statement as BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election: 'Notable shift in...'
Shashi Tharoor's BIG statement as BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram poll
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement