From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

SPORTS
Chankesh Rao | Dec 13, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
1.Pelé (Brazil) – The First Global Superstar to Visit India
Brazilian legend Pelé, a three-time FIFA World Cup winner, visited India in 1977 with New York Cosmos. His appearance at Eden Gardens remains one of Indian football’s most iconic moments.
2.Diego Maradona (Argentina) – The Hand of God in India
Argentina’s 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona visited India in 2008. He was welcomed in Kolkata, where thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of one of football’s greatest icons.
3.Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) – The Kaiser’s Indian Sojourn
World Cup winner as both player (1974) and coach (1990), Franz Beckenbauer visited India for football promotion events, inspiring a generation with his leadership legacy.
4.Roberto Carlos: The Galáctico Defender
The iconic Brazilian left-back, a World Cup winner in 2002, Roberto Carlos, brought his star power to the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2015. He served as the manager and marquee player for Delhi Dynamos FC. His stint marked a period where numerous international stars started joining the league, giving Indian fans a chance to see World Cup champions and legends play competitive football on home soil.
5.Alessandro Del Piero: The Italian Master
Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero, a key player in Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph, was one of the biggest names to feature in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League (ISL). He joined Delhi Dynamos FC as a marquee player. Del Piero's presence drew huge crowds and significant global media attention, validating the ISL's efforts to grow football in India.
6.Andrea Pirlo: The Midfield Architect
Andrea Pirlo, the midfield maestro from Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning team, visited India for a short promotional and coaching visit. Known for his vision and exquisite passing, Pirlo held football clinics for youth and promoted global football brands. His visit allowed young Indian players to learn from one of the game's finest deep-lying playmakers.
7.Marco Materazzi: The Fiery Boss
Known for his strong presence and goal in the 2006 World Cup final, Italian defender Marco Materazzi had a hugely successful stint in India. He served as the player-manager for Chennaiyin FC for three seasons and notably guided the team to the ISL title in 2015. His coaching success demonstrated how World Cup experience could benefit Indian football management.
8.Robert Pirès: The Invincible in Mumbai
Robert Pirès, a member of the iconic French team that won the 1998 World Cup, was another marquee player in the inaugural ISL season. He played for FC Goa, showcasing his trademark smooth dribbling and flair to the delight of Indian fans. His involvement helped bridge the gap between European football legends and the local Indian audience.
9.Cafu: The Brazilian Captain's Workshop
Brazil's only two-time World Cup-winning captain, Cafu (1994, 2002), has made multiple visits to India, mostly for promotional and charitable causes. His appearances, often in collaboration with various sports foundations, focus on inspiring young children in underserved communities, emphasizing the values of teamwork and discipline learned from his decorated career.
10.Lionel Messi (Argentina) – The Latest GOAT to Join the List
With his GOAT Tour, Lionel Messi becomes the latest World Cup winner to visit India, joining an elite list of football legends who made their mark on Indian soil before him.