From Novak Djokovic to Elena Rybakina, Here's list of all the winners of Wimbledon 2022

From Novak Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina winning her first title, here's a list of all the winners from Wimbledon 2022.

Wimbledon 2022 has officially wrapped up. No. 1 seed and world No. 3 Novak Djokovic earned his seventh Wimbledon title after defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday. Sunday's result helped Djokovic extend his Wimbledon winning streak to 28 consecutive matches. He now has 21 major titles, which is just one trophy behind Rafael Nadal's record.

On the women's side, No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in the women's final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam championship.

Here's a list of players who won the Wimbledon 2022 in various categories.