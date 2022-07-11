From Novak Djokovic to Elena Rybakina, Here's list of all the winners of Wimbledon 2022

From Novak Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina winning her first title, here's a list of all the winners from Wimbledon 2022.
Wimbledon 2022 has officially wrapped up. No. 1 seed and world No. 3 Novak Djokovic earned his seventh Wimbledon title after defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday. Sunday's result helped Djokovic extend his Wimbledon winning streak to 28 consecutive matches. He now has 21 major titles, which is just one trophy behind Rafael Nadal's record.
On the women's side, No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in the women's final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam championship.
Here's a list of players who won the Wimbledon 2022 in various categories.
1. Novak Djokovic - Men's singles winner
Novak Djokovic lifted a great seventh Wimbledon trophy on Sunday, getting the better of first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios in four sets.
Novak Djokovic, who has now won the last four editions of the tournament, was flawless after dropping the opening set and finding some of his best returns to put pressure on his opponent in the crunch moments to clinch the title.
With this win, Djokovic has now equaled Pete Sampras' seven triumphs at the All England Club and trails only Roger Federer, who holds the record with eight titles.
2. Elena Rybakina - Women's singles
Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam by beating Ons Jabeur. Having come into the tournament with little past experience of playing at SW19, but plenty on grass courts to make her a threat the Kazakh stunned the field with her powerful serve and clean hitting.
Rybakina became the youngest women's singles Wimbledon champion since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova lifted the trophy similarly back in 2011.
3. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell - Msn's Doubles Winners
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell claimed the men's doubles trophy and deservedly so, beating the top and second-seeded teams of Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic in the semifinals and the finals respectively.
The win marked the first men's doubles Grand Slam title for the 34-year-old Ebden and the first-ever in any discipline for Purcell, 10 years his junior.
4. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova - Women's Doubles
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova lifted their second Wimbledon title and second Slam of the season, beating top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai in the final match.
The pair also won the Wimbledon title back in 2018, after getting the better of Kveta Peschke and Nicole Melichar.
5. Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk - Mixed Doubles
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk joined Novak Djokovic in successfully defending their Wimbledon title as the American-Brit combine prevailed over Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the final to get their hands on the trophy for the second time running.