From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

SPORTS
Monica Singh | Nov 09, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
1.MS Dhoni – Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army
After leading India to the historic ICC World Cup victory in 2011, MS Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. This honour recognised not only his cricketing excellence but also his exemplary leadership qualities, calm temperament under pressure, and the inspiration he provided to millions of aspiring cricketers across the nation.
2.Kapil Dev – Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Army
Kapil Dev, the captain who led India to its first-ever Cricket World Cup in 1983, received the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army in 2008. This recognition came decades after his iconic triumph but reaffirmed his status as a national hero.
3.Sachin Tendulkar – Group Captain, Indian Air Force
In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar was conferred the honorary rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, becoming the first sportsperson to receive such an honour without a background in aviation. Known as the 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar’s decades-long career of unmatched consistency, sportsmanship, and global influence on cricket earned him this distinction.
4.Joginder Sharma – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Haryana
Joginder Sharma, celebrated for his match-winning performance in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup final, was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana. His crucial final-over bowling helped India secure its first T20 World Cup.
5.Harbhajan Singh – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Punjab
Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was offered the post of DSP by the Punjab Police for his contributions to Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive bowling and match-winning performances.
6.Mohammed Siraj – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Telangana
Following India’s victory in the June 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was appointed DSP in the Telangana Police.
7.Richa Ghosh – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), West Bengal
Young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was honoured with the post of DSP by the West Bengal government after India’s Women’s World Cup victory in late 2025.
8.Umesh Yadav – Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was appointed as Assistant Manager at the RBI under the sports quota in 2017. His consistent performances for India in international cricket earned him this government position.