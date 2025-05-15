6 . Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, known as the Flying Sikh, made significant contributions to India's success in track and field. He won four gold medals at the Asian Games and one at the Commonwealth Games in 1958. His standout moment came at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he finished fourth in the 400-meter final. Milkha also represented India in the Olympics in 1956 and 1964, and he received the Padma Shri award in 1959. He joined the Indian military in 1951 and later became a Junior Commissioned Officer after his success at the Asian Games.