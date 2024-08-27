From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

Here are top Indian sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army
In the realm of Indian sports and military valor, there exists a unique intersection where extraordinary athletes embody the spirit of service and excellence. From cricketing legends like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to Olympic champions like Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, these individuals not only shine on the field but also carry the legacy of the armed forces through their remarkable achievements. Here are top sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army
1. MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MS Dhoni, apart from his cricketing achievements, he holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He underwent training with the Parachute Regiment in 2015 and has actively participated in various military activities. Dhoni's dedication to both cricket and the armed forces reflects his commitment to serving his country on multiple fronts.
2. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, was conferred with the honorary rank of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force in recognition of his achievements in cricket and his contributions to Indian sports. This honour showcases Tendulkar's excellence not only in cricket but also his support for the armed forces and the nation.
3. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is an accomplished Indian shooter and Olympic silver medalist. He served in the Indian Army as a commissioned officer before transitioning to a career in politics. Rathore's military background has played a significant role in shaping his discipline, focus, and leadership skills, which have been evident throughout his sporting and political endeavors.
4. Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a World Cup-winning all-rounder, joined the Territorial Army in 2008 and was later awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel by the army. His father Ram Lal Nikhanj was also in the Indian Army. Dev's upbringing in a military family instilled in him a sense of discipline and dedication that he carried into his cricketing career.
5. Milkha Singh
Milkha Singh, also known as the "Flying Sikh," held the rank of honorary captain in the Indian Army. Singh's military service influenced his athletic career, instilling in him the values of hard work, determination, and perseverance.
6. Abhinav Bindra
Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in shooting, was awarded the rank of Lieutenant colonel in the Indian army. Bindra joined a TA battalion of Sikh regiment. He has also a family background in the armed forces. His father, AS Bindra, served in the Indian Army, which influenced Abhinav's disciplined approach to his sport.
7. Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, an Indian javelin thrower and two-times Olympic gold and silver medalist, holds the rank of Naib Subedar Rajputana Rifles. His father, Satish Kumar, served in the Indian Army, which inspired Neeraj's sense of duty, discipline, and hard work.