1 . Robin Uthappa – Dubai, UAE

Former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, who debuted in 2006 and played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, relocated from Bengaluru to Dubai after retiring in 2022. He cited reasons such as traffic congestion and the desire for better educational opportunities for his children. Post-retirement, Uthappa has been active as a cricket analyst and participates in leagues for retired players.