From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

6 . ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

And let’s not forget women’s cricket. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup heads to the UK from June 12 to July 5, and it’s bigger than ever—12 teams, up from 10, split into two groups. The top two from each side will fight it out in the semi-finals. Women’s cricket is exploding in popularity, and this tournament makes it clear: the game’s only getting bigger.