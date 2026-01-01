From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
SPORTS
Chankesh Rao | Jan 01, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
1.FIFA World Cup 2026
First up, the world’s favorite football tournament is getting even bigger. For the first time, 48 teams will battle it out across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This FIFA World Cup isn’t just massive in scale; it’s set to draw billions of eyes and deliver non-stop action from three different countries.
2.ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket fans, don’t worry—you’re next. India and Sri Lanka will team up to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, bringing the best T20 teams together for a hard-hitting, high-energy showdown. Expect packed stadiums, wild finishes, and plenty of fireworks, both on and off the field.
3.Winter Olympics 2026
Winter sports get their moment too. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will turn Italy into the heart of the action. Athletes from around the globe will take on everything from blazing-fast alpine skiing to nail-biting ice hockey. The Dolomites will set the scene for breathtaking moments and serious competition.
4.Commonwealth Games 2026
Then there’s the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia, which will spread out across multiple cities. Athletes from all over the Commonwealth will compete in everything from swimming to gymnastics. There’s a real mix of cultures and sports, and the friendly rivalry always brings out the best.
5.Asian Games 2026
Japan steps into the spotlight again with the 20th Asian Games, landing in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. It’s the third time Japan’s hosted, and this time, Aichi and Nagoya will be buzzing as the main centers.
6.ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
And let’s not forget women’s cricket. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup heads to the UK from June 12 to July 5, and it’s bigger than ever—12 teams, up from 10, split into two groups. The top two from each side will fight it out in the semi-finals. Women’s cricket is exploding in popularity, and this tournament makes it clear: the game’s only getting bigger.