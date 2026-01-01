FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral

Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko

After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with 'fresh beginnings', represents..., check significance

Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, revea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,

HomePhotos

SPORTS

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

2026 is looking like a dream come true for sports fans. There’s a packed lineup of events—huge tournaments, wild crowds, and the kind of drama you talk about for years. Here are six big events that are set to steal the spotlight.

Chankesh Rao | Jan 01, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

1.FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026
1

First up, the world’s favorite football tournament is getting even bigger. For the first time, 48 teams will battle it out across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This FIFA World Cup isn’t just massive in scale; it’s set to draw billions of eyes and deliver non-stop action from three different countries.

 

Advertisement

2.ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
2

Cricket fans, don’t worry—you’re next. India and Sri Lanka will team up to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, bringing the best T20 teams together for a hard-hitting, high-energy showdown. Expect packed stadiums, wild finishes, and plenty of fireworks, both on and off the field.

 

3.Winter Olympics 2026

Winter Olympics 2026
3

Winter sports get their moment too. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will turn Italy into the heart of the action. Athletes from around the globe will take on everything from blazing-fast alpine skiing to nail-biting ice hockey. The Dolomites will set the scene for breathtaking moments and serious competition.

 

4.Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026
4

Then there’s the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia, which will spread out across multiple cities. Athletes from all over the Commonwealth will compete in everything from swimming to gymnastics. There’s a real mix of cultures and sports, and the friendly rivalry always brings out the best.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026
5

Japan steps into the spotlight again with the 20th Asian Games, landing in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. It’s the third time Japan’s hosted, and this time, Aichi and Nagoya will be buzzing as the main centers.

 

6.ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
6

And let’s not forget women’s cricket. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup heads to the UK from June 12 to July 5, and it’s bigger than ever—12 teams, up from 10, split into two groups. The top two from each side will fight it out in the semi-finals. Women’s cricket is exploding in popularity, and this tournament makes it clear: the game’s only getting bigger.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, revea
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark str
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The
Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral
Arjun Bijlani's 2026 starts on sad note, his father-in-law passes away after...
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement