From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently breached the coveted 500 million followers mark on Instagram.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to achieve 500 million Instagram followers on Monday. Ronaldo is also quite popular on other social media platforms, such as Twitter (105 million followers) and Facebook (154 million followers), and he is currently one of the highest-paid athletes on Instagram. Apart from Ronaldo, there are other sports figures who have a large fan base on the social media app.
Here are the most followed athletes on Instagram in 2022.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
The most followed athlete and the most followed person on Instagram. Ronaldo is noted for his charismatic body, dedicated mentality, and natural ability to win. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shares photos of his training, family life, and endorsed products. Ronalda currently has 501 million followers on Instagram.
2. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is the world's second most followed sportsman with 377 million followers on Instagram. The football star updates his fans on a daily basis with posts from his training, time with his family, and promotion of his own brand.
3. Virat Kohli
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of today's generation and with a global fan base ranks third on the list with 224 million followers. Apart from being the best at what he does, Kohli also advertises his brand on social media and is considered as one of the best in the sport.
4. Neymar Jr.
The PSG No. 10 is fourth on the list of most-followed athletes, having inspired many with his flair, skills, and status as a great footballer. Since joining FC Barcelona, the Brazilian has amassed a big fan base, and he is well-known for his parties as well as his numerous personal Instagram posts. The Brazilian footballer has 183 million followers on Instagram.
5. LeBron James
Since his high school days, LeBron James has been tremendously popular, amassing 137 million Instagram followers among sportspeople/athletes. He is widely regarded as an all-time great basketball player, often compared to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The American professional basketball player is known as King James.