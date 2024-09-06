Search icon
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

The earnings of elite athletes have experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, reaching unprecedented heights.

The earnings of elite athletes have experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, reaching unprecedented heights. This substantial increase in income can be attributed to a variety of factors, including lucrative endorsement deals, prize money from competitions, and the emergence of new revenue streams in the world of sports.

Now, let us examine the top 10 highest-paid athletes from the period spanning September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024.

1. Stephen Curry

As reported by Statista, NBA superstar Stephen Curry amassed a staggering INR 831 crore in earnings from September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024. Curry's significant contributions to the Golden State Warriors since his arrival in 2009 have solidified his status as a key player for the team.

 

2. Virat Kohli

Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional batting skills and match-winning performances across various formats, amassed a staggering INR 847 crore in earnings from September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024.

 

3. Karim Benzema

Renowned French footballer Karim Benzema has amassed a staggering INR 864 crore in earnings from September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024.

 

4. Neymar Jr

Brazilian footballer Neymar has earned an impressive INR 864 crore from September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024.

 

5. Giannis Anterokounmpo

Professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, ranks 6th on the list of top earners. He has amassed a staggering INR 873 crore.

 

6. Kylian Mbappe

The young football sensation Kylian Mbappe has also secured a spot on the list, having earned INR 881 crore from September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024. Additionally, he inked a million-dollar contract this year with Real Madrid.

 

7. LeBron James

LeBron James, a prominent basketball player, has recently joined the ranks of top earners in the sport. The towering NBA star has amassed a staggering INR 990 crore in the past year alone.

 

8. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is unquestionably one of the most coveted footballers in the world today. Having secured victory in the 2022 World Cup, Messi has amassed a staggering INR 1074 crore in earnings.

 

9. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm stands out as the sole golfer to have secured a spot on the prestigious list. The Spanish athlete has amassed an impressive INR 1712 crore in earnings.

 

10. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the top spot as the highest-earning athlete in the world. Over the past year, the veteran player has amassed an impressive income of INR 2081 crore.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months
