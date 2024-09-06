From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

The earnings of elite athletes have experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, reaching unprecedented heights. This substantial increase in income can be attributed to a variety of factors, including lucrative endorsement deals, prize money from competitions, and the emergence of new revenue streams in the world of sports.

Now, let us examine the top 10 highest-paid athletes from the period spanning September 1, 2023, to September 1, 2024.