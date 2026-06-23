From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

SPORTS
Aseem Sharma | Jun 23, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
1.Mexico
Mexico - The co-hosts became the first team to reach the Round of 32, securing qualification with victories over South Africa and South Korea in Group A.
2.USA
USA - Another co-host booked their knockout berth after collecting six points from their opening two Group D matches against Australia and Paraguay.
3.Germany
Germany - The four-time champions sealed their knockout berth from Group E with commanding wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast, continuing their impressive start to the tournament.
4.Argentina
Argentina - Lionel Messi-led defending champions qualified for the Round of 32 with victories over Algeria and Austria, while also breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record.
5.France
France - Kylian Mbappe's brace powered Les Bleus into the knockouts after consecutive wins against Senegal and Iraq in Group I.
6.Norway
Norway - Powered by Erling Haaland's goals, Norway secured a historic Round of 32 berth after beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 in Group I.