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From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

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From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

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From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

From defending champions Argentina to European heavyweights France, several nations have already booked their spots for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Take a look at the list of teams after Day 12.

Aseem Sharma | Jun 23, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

1.Mexico

Mexico
1

Mexico - The co-hosts became the first team to reach the Round of 32, securing qualification with victories over South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

 

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2.USA

USA
2

USA - Another co-host booked their knockout berth after collecting six points from their opening two Group D matches against Australia and Paraguay.

3.Germany

Germany
3

Germany - The four-time champions sealed their knockout berth from Group E with commanding wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast, continuing their impressive start to the tournament.

4.Argentina

Argentina
4

Argentina - Lionel Messi-led defending champions qualified for the Round of 32 with victories over Algeria and Austria, while also breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record.

 

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5.France

France
5

France - Kylian Mbappe's brace powered Les Bleus into the knockouts after consecutive wins against Senegal and Iraq in Group I.

 

6.Norway

Norway
6

Norway - Powered by Erling Haaland's goals, Norway secured a historic Round of 32 berth after beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 in Group I.

 

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