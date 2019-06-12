Forbes Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes: Messi tops the list surpassing Ronaldo, Federer at #5

Lionel Messi, with $127 million in earning, claimed the top spot leaving behind his longtime professional rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with $109 million in earnings, in the second spot.

Forbes magazine released its annual list for the World's 100 Highest-Paid Athletes for the year 2019, listing individuals who collectively earned an amount of $4 billion dollars over the entire last year. This is a substantial increase from the amount of $3.8 billion last year, signifying good times in general for individuals in sports.

Lionel Messi, with $127 million in earning, claimed the top spot leaving behind his longtime professional rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with $109 million in earnings, in the second spot.

The crown for the World's Highest-Paid Athlete was held by boxer Floyd Mayweather earlier last year.

Serena Williams bagged the No. 63 spot in the list, while Roger Federer was at No. 5.

Professional basketball, namely the National Basketball Association (NBA) league, leads the list as the sport with the highest number of individuals (35 basketball players among the top 100). NBA star LeBron James secured the rank of No. 8 in the list.

Football was the second most represented sport (19 players), followed by Baseball in the third spot (15 players).

Due to extensive salaries in major sports leagues, America is the first most represented country in the list of highest paid atheletes with a whopping number of 62 individuals. The second spot is held by the United Kingdom (UK) with a mere five athletes, while France and Spain both showcase three each.