Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

1. Paris Olympics 2024: A Mix of Triumphs and Controversies
The Paris Olympics 2024 showcased remarkable athletic performances but was also marred by several high-profile controversies: disputes over results, medal revocations, and heated social media debates.
2. Gender Controversy: Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting faced widespread controversy over their gender. Despite being born biologically female, they were accused of being male, leading to public scrutiny. Both responded by winning gold in their respective categories.
3. Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification: A Blow to Indian Sports
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's 57kg freestyle final due to being 100 grams overweight. This led to her losing a potential gold medal, and the matter is now under review by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
4. Tom Craig's Cocaine Controversy: Australian Hockey Player Under Fire
Australian hockey player Tom Craig was caught attempting to buy cocaine in Paris. Although he faced no formal charges, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) removed him from further participation in the Games.
5. Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze: CAS Ruling Overturns Medal
American gymnast Jordan Chiles was initially awarded a bronze medal following an enquiry by her coach. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later revoked her medal, citing a delay in the submission of the enquiry.
6. Luana Alonso's Alleged Expulsion: Swimmer Denies Rumors
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso was rumored to have been expelled from the Games due to inappropriate behavior. Alonso denied the expulsion, adding that she had received a direct message from Brazilian footballer Neymar.
7. Impact of Paris Olympics 2024's Controversies: Global Repercussions
These controversies sparked widespread debate on social and world media, leaving a lasting impact on the athletes involved and the global perception of the Paris Olympics 2024.