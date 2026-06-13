FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Jun 13, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
1.Norway (Home):
Norway’s home jersey takes inspiration from the national flag, featuring a prominent Nordic cross design. Nike has also added a subtle pattern of Nordic knots within the cross, giving the kit a unique cultural touch.
2.Spain (Away):
Spain’s away jersey comes in a cream colour with red and yellow details inspired by the national flag. The shirt also features manuscript-style graphics inside, blending tradition with modern design, along with 'Spain' written on the back of the collar.
3.Australia (Away):
Australia’s 2026 away kit features a bold coral and dark green gradient, inspired by the country’s stunning sunrises. Designed by Nike, the jersey moves away from the usual blue, black and grey shades, giving it a fresh and distinctly Australian look.
4.Japan (Away):
Japan’s away kit stands out with rainbow pinstripes inspired by traditional Japanese baseball uniforms. The 12 stripes symbolise the 11 players on the pitch and the wider Japanese football community, while black accents and the Adidas trefoil add a stylish finish.
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5.England (Away):
England’s new away kit brings a fresh look with a striking 'Speed Red' colour scheme. The team crest is placed in the centre of the shirt, with a golden star above it, while the redesigned collar adds a modern twist.