Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?

Rumours of India Tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan's cricketer have been confirmed by the couple's close friend.
After the Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza cryptic post came, the speculations regarding the divorce with husband Pakistan’s cricketer Shoaib Malik arised. The couple's close acquaintance reportedly confirmed the divorce rumours, as reported by Inside Sport.
1. Sania Mirza's cryptic Instagram post
The couple's close friend, who worked on Malik's management team in Pakistan, confirmed that they had divorced. “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated,” close friend confirmed.
The couple who tied knots in 2010 is reportedly living apart but co-parenting their son. Since none of them have publicly stated the cause of their breakup, the rumour that Pakistan's former captain cheated on Sanis Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has gained traction.
2. Where did Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik first meet?
Ayesha Omar, a model, and cricketer Shoaib Malik took part in a bold photo shoot for Lifestyle magazine OK Pakistan in 2021. At the time, a picture from the photoshoot went viral on social media. Later, in an interview, Malik praised her and acknowledged how much she had helped him in their shoot.
3. Shoaib Malik on photoshoot with Ayesha Omar
The Pakistani player recalled his bold 2021 photo shoot with actress Ayesha Omar during a TV interview. Shoaib said that,“I am a cricketer, modeling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha Omar helped me a lot in this.”
4. Sania Mirza's reaction on the photoshoot
When asked how Sania Mirza felt about the photo shoot, he responded smartly, "What would your reaction be if your husband had done it? The host promptly answered that she was single to which Malik responded that his wife Sania Mirza had behaved in a similar manner, showing no sign of emotion.
5. Close friend of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik confirms the divorce
On April 12, 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India, at a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. The couple's Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan, and was followed by the traditional Pakistani wedding rituals for a mahr. According to Inside Sport, a close friend of the couple reportedly confirmed the divorce rumors.
READ | Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup