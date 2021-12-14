Deepika Padukone to Sara Tendulkar: Children of famous sportspersons who are models, actors

Here’s a list of famous models and actors who are the children of some of the most renowned sports stars of India.

Being the child of a celebrity does come with a certain privilege. Nevertheless, following in the footsteps of a famous personality isn’t easy, be it a sports star or a film star. Most star kids stay in the shadow of their celebrity parent all their life, but some emerge to make their own mark on the world.

Generally, a star kid tends to follow the choice of career where their parent became successful. But some decide to chart their own unique paths. While it is not uncommon for the children of sportspersons to themselves pursue sports professionally, rarely do we see a kid of a sports celebrity transition into the world of glamour and entertainment and successfully end up being a celebrity in their own right. A few have done the same.

