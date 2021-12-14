Deepika Padukone to Sara Tendulkar: Children of famous sportspersons who are models, actors

Here’s a list of famous models and actors who are the children of some of the most renowned sports stars of India.
Being the child of a celebrity does come with a certain privilege. Nevertheless, following in the footsteps of a famous personality isn’t easy, be it a sports star or a film star. Most star kids stay in the shadow of their celebrity parent all their life, but some emerge to make their own mark on the world.
Generally, a star kid tends to follow the choice of career where their parent became successful. But some decide to chart their own unique paths. While it is not uncommon for the children of sportspersons to themselves pursue sports professionally, rarely do we see a kid of a sports celebrity transition into the world of glamour and entertainment and successfully end up being a celebrity in their own right. A few have done the same.
Here’s a list of famous models and actors who are the children of some of the most famous sports stars of India.
1. Deepika Padukone
One of Bollywood’s leading actors, Deepika is the second famous Padukone from the same family. But white Deepika made her name as an A-list actor in the film industry, her father Prakash Padukone was one of the world’s most famous badminton players back in the 80s, even ranking no. 1 globally. Deepika herself is a highly-skilled badminton player, having learned the sport from the best.
2. Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood’s Nawab is the son of Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of Indian crickets most famous players and greatest captains from the early days. Nawab Pataudi became the Indian cricket team’s captain at 21. Along with Saif’s mother, Bollywood superstar Sharmila Tagore, Pataudi formed one of the most famous celebrity couples of his time.
3. Vindu Dara Singh
A staple name in the Indian film and TV industry for decades, Vindu Dara Singh also won the third season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss. Vindu is the son of legendary wrestler Dara Singh. With popularity only rivalled by Great Khali’s fame in recent times, Dara Singh is one of India’s most famous and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. After his wrestling career, Dara Singh went on to become an actor and also ventured into politics.
4. Soha Ali Khan
Nawab Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore had two children, and both took after the mother to become famous actors. Saif’s younger sister Soha Ali Khan is a famous actress in her own right who has done some memorable roles in acclaimed films.
5. Sara Tendulkar
The latest entrant to this elite group of stars is Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sara grew up as the kid of one of the greatest batters the world has ever seen and in a country where crores idolised her father. She recently took her first steps into a glamourous career as a model for a clothing brand. The video of Sara’s modelling debut took social media by storm and soon went viral.
Check out the video below: