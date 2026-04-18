DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

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SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Apr 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
1.Wedding moment:
Athiya Shetty has a beautiful wedding day memory with KL Rahul, the image captured in a warm hugging movement. The joy on their faces reflects the beginning of their forever journey together, full of love and celebration.
2.Frame together:
A candid black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a quiet, natural moment. It highlights their comfort with each other and the deep bond they share away from the spotlight.
3.Daughter Evaarah:
A heartwarming moment from the birth of their daughter Evaarah, where tiny hands meet loving parents. It captures the emotional joy of becoming a family and welcoming a new chapter in life.
4.Small tattoos, big love:
A close-up of matching tiny heart tattoos, symbolising their silent promise and deep connection. It shows how love lives in the smallest details between them.
Also read: Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'
5.Mehndi celebration:
A vibrant memory from their mehndi function filled with colours, traditions and happiness. The photo reflects festive energy, laughter, and the start of their wedding celebrations surrounded by loved ones.