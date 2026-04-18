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RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana out

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Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees? Know its date of implementation, how much your salary may go up

Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees?

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana out

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri

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From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

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DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

Athiya Shetty shares a heartfelt birthday post for her husband KL Rahul, celebrating their journey through beautiful memories from their wedding, family life and special moments together.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

1.Wedding moment:

Wedding moment:
1

Athiya Shetty has a beautiful wedding day memory with KL Rahul, the image captured in a warm hugging movement. The joy on their faces reflects the beginning of their forever journey together, full of love and celebration.

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2.Frame together:

Frame together:
2

A candid black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a quiet, natural moment. It highlights their comfort with each other and the deep bond they share away from the spotlight. 

3.Daughter Evaarah:

Daughter Evaarah:
3

A heartwarming moment from the birth of their daughter Evaarah, where tiny hands meet loving parents. It captures the emotional joy of becoming a family and welcoming a new chapter in life.

4.Small tattoos, big love:

Small tattoos, big love:
4

A close-up of matching tiny heart tattoos, symbolising their silent promise and deep connection. It shows how love lives in the smallest details between them.

Also read: Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

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5.Mehndi celebration:

Mehndi celebration:
5

A vibrant memory from their mehndi function filled with colours, traditions and happiness. The photo reflects festive energy, laughter, and the start of their wedding celebrations surrounded by loved ones.

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Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees? Know its date of implementation, how much your salary may go up
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