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IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post

India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'

Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'

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Why RBI remains cautious amid US-Iran ceasefire? Key takeaways from MPC, what investors should note?

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IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post

Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia

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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases that can surprise audience in 2026

From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases

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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

Delhi Capitals clash with Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026. GT look to bounce back with Gill returning, while DC aim to maintain their unbeaten start. High-stakes, action-packed contest awaits.

Monica Singh | Apr 08, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

1.DC vs GT – IPL 2026 Showdown

DC vs GT – IPL 2026 Showdown
1

Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are riding high with two wins, while GT are desperate to open their account this season.

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2.Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
2

Rizvi’s explosive form meets a true test against Rashid’s world-class spin. Can the young batter maintain his fearless scoring rate?

3.KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj
3

Siraj’s early swing and precision could challenge Rahul’s technique. Expect a tense contest in the powerplay overs.

4.Shubman Gill vs Axar Patel

Shubman Gill vs Axar Patel
4

Gill’s return adds strength to GT, but Axar’s left-arm spin could trouble him in the middle phase of the innings.

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5.Sai Sudharsan vs Mukesh Kumar

Sai Sudharsan vs Mukesh Kumar
5

Sudharsan’s steady run-scoring will be tested by Mukesh’s ability to swing the ball and strike early.

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IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues
IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment
Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral
Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles
Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post
Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia
India welcomes US-Iran war ceasefire: 'Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia'
India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, hopes for lasting peace in West Asia
Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: 'We were laughing and then it went viral'
Dhurandhar's Arshad Pappu Ashwin Dhar reacts to his comparison
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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
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