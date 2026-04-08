DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 08, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
1.DC vs GT – IPL 2026 Showdown
Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are riding high with two wins, while GT are desperate to open their account this season.
2.Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
Rizvi’s explosive form meets a true test against Rashid’s world-class spin. Can the young batter maintain his fearless scoring rate?
3.KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj
Siraj’s early swing and precision could challenge Rahul’s technique. Expect a tense contest in the powerplay overs.
4.Shubman Gill vs Axar Patel
Gill’s return adds strength to GT, but Axar’s left-arm spin could trouble him in the middle phase of the innings.
5.Sai Sudharsan vs Mukesh Kumar
Sudharsan’s steady run-scoring will be tested by Mukesh’s ability to swing the ball and strike early.