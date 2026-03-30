CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

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SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Mar 30, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
1.Warm traditional welcome at home
Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife are standing at the entrance of their home, beautifully decorated with marigold garlands and traditional torans. The vibrant decorations and their traditional attire reflect their cultural roots and the importance of family celebrations.
2.Relaxation and leisure time
Ruturaj is enjoying a peaceful moment indoors, sitting comfortably in a modern chair, sipping a drink while watching television. The large windows allow natural light and a beautiful cityscape view, suggesting that the house offers a serene and cosy environment where he can unwind and recharge.
3.Balcony bliss with scenic views
Ruturaj and his wife share a joyful moment on their balcony, surrounded by greenery and overlooking an expansive natural landscape. This spot appears to be a favourite for the couple to relax and enjoy quiet time together, soaking in fresh air and nature’s beauty right at home.
4.Cosy Intimate Moments
The couple sitting close together on a swing chair decorated with flowers and fairy lights exudes a romantic and cosy vibe. It highlights the personal and intimate spaces within their home where they can connect and enjoy each other’s company, making memories in a peaceful setting.
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5.Casual comfort
Ruturaj is in a relaxed setting, casually dressed and engrossed in his phone while sitting on a bed. This glimpse into his personal space reflects a modern lifestyle where comfort and connectivity go hand in hand, illustrating how he balances work, relaxation and staying connected with loved ones.