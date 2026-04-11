CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

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SPORTS
Monica Singh | Apr 11, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
1.Match Overview
Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of IPL 2026 at Chepauk in Chennai. CSK are under pressure after a poor start and are still searching for their first win, while DC come into the game with better form and confidence.
2.CSK’s Struggles
Chennai have endured a tough beginning to the season, losing all three of their matches so far. Their batting lineup has failed to click, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson struggling for consistency. The absence of key players and lack of impact from young recruits have further weakened their campaign.
3.DC’s Strong Setup
Delhi Capitals appear more balanced despite a recent setback. KL Rahul has regained form, while skipper Axar Patel leads a side with depth across departments. Their squad strength and recent success give them an edge heading into the match.
4.Head-to-Head Record
Historically, Chennai have dominated this rivalry, winning 19 out of 31 matches against Delhi. However, DC managed to break their losing streak at Chepauk last season, which adds an extra layer of competition to this encounter.
5.Pitch & Weather Report
The Chepauk surface is expected to favour batters more than usual, although spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Noor Ahmad could still influence the game. Warm and humid conditions, along with heavy dew later in the evening, are likely to make chasing easier.
6.Match details
The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar. With CSK desperate for a win and DC aiming to build momentum, this promises to be a crucial clash.