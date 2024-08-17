Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Ronaldo and Kohli are adored by fans, attracting large crowds to stadiums to witness their exceptional skills on display.
In the realm of sports, two of the most renowned figures are Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli, both of whom have followed comparable career paths.
Ronaldo and Kohli are adored by fans, attracting large crowds to stadiums to witness their exceptional skills on display. Despite cricket being a national sport and football having a global reach, Kohli's popularity remains prominent. Many cricketing experts have likened Kohli to Ronaldo in terms of their impact on their respective sports.
Kohli has publicly praised Ronaldo, stating that every professional athlete should aspire to emulate him. The admiration between the two athletes is mutual, with Ronaldo also acknowledging Kohli's talent and dedication.
Here are six key similarities between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo:
Media Scrutiny
Posting anything negative about Cristiano Ronaldo or Virat Kohli on social media is sure to attract attention, as both athletes have faced years of intense media scrutiny. Despite the relentless criticism, they have continued to excel and dominate their respective sports.
Rather than being discouraged by the negative press, Ronaldo and Kohli use it as motivation to push themselves even further. Their focus remains on leading their teams to victory, regardless of the obstacles thrown their way.
Self Belief
Both Ronaldo and Kohli exude unwavering self-confidence in their abilities. Despite any setbacks, they approach each game with the same determination as if they had just emerged victorious.
Following a disappointing tour of England in 2014, Kohli rebounded with an impressive performance during India's next international trip to Australia. The star batter performed like well-oiled machines, amassing a total of 692 runs, including four centuries.
Ronaldo credits much of his remarkable success to his unshakeable self-belief. Every time he steps onto the field, he carries with him the conviction that he is the best player in the world. In numerous interviews, Ronaldo has emphasized the importance of thinking big and always maintaining the belief that no one can outshine him on the pitch.
Hard Work
Kohli and Ronaldo may not have possessed the same level of technical prowess as some of the other legends in their sports, such as Sachin Tendulkar or Lionel Messi. However, their relentless dedication to improvement set them apart.
Both Ronaldo and Kohli demonstrated unwavering commitment to their physical and mental conditioning, both on and off the field, in order to compete at the highest level internationally. It is this tireless work ethic and dedication to their craft that has propelled them to the status of world champions.
Losing their father's at early age
During his teenage years, Virat Kohli tragically lost his father, missing the opportunity to witness his son's meteoric rise to stardom and his pivotal role in guiding his nation to greater heights.
Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo, at just 20 years old and in his second year at Manchester United, also experienced the loss of his father.
Fitness
The Indian cricket team has been praised for their emphasis on fitness, a value that was highlighted by Virat Kohli's leadership and example. Kohli showed his teammates the importance of being in top physical condition in order to compete with the best in the sport.
Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned as one of the most physically fit football players in the world. In 2022, at the age of 37, he participated in his sixth FIFA World Cup, showcasing his remarkable endurance and ability to perform at the highest levels of international football even after more than two decades of playing professionally.
World Cup Heartbreaks
The Indian cricket team, which emerged victorious in the 2011 ODI World Cup, boasted the talented Virat Kohli among its ranks. Despite his prowess, Kohli was unable to guide the Men in Blue to a significant ICC championship during his tenure as captain.
India faced an early exit in the T20 World Cup 2021 and suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup under Kohli's leadership.
In a disappointing turn of events, India fell short in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Kohli shining as the player of the tournament.
Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo, who experienced defeat in all three of his World Cup matches, was left in tears following Portugal's quarterfinal loss to Morocco.
Social Media
Kohli is the third-most followed athlete on Instagram, his 270 million followers only surpassed by the whopping 504 million who follow Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not only the most followed athlete but the most followed person on the platform with 634 million.