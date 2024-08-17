Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

In the realm of sports, two of the most renowned figures are Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli, both of whom have followed comparable career paths.

Ronaldo and Kohli are adored by fans, attracting large crowds to stadiums to witness their exceptional skills on display. Despite cricket being a national sport and football having a global reach, Kohli's popularity remains prominent. Many cricketing experts have likened Kohli to Ronaldo in terms of their impact on their respective sports.

Kohli has publicly praised Ronaldo, stating that every professional athlete should aspire to emulate him. The admiration between the two athletes is mutual, with Ronaldo also acknowledging Kohli's talent and dedication.

Here are six key similarities between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo: