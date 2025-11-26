FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo chooses historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira for his wedding to Georgina Rodríguez. A simple, meaningful ceremony rooted in family and heritage.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

1.A new chapter for Ronaldo

A new chapter for Ronaldo
1

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, is preparing for a new chapter in his life, a wedding to long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez. The couple, together for nine years and engaged since August, will marry in Madeira.

2.A historic venue steeped in meaning

A historic venue steeped in meaning
2

Ronaldo has reportedly chosen Funchal Cathedral as the ceremony site. Built in 1514, this 511-year-old landmark is the oldest church in Madeira. Its carved interiors and deep cultural heritage make it one of the island’s most significant religious structures.

3.An intimate celebration

An intimate celebration
3

The wedding will be followed by a reception at a luxury hotel on the island. While the ceremony is expected to remain intimate, the guest list may include top names from football, entertainment, sports management, and the footballer’s close family circle.

4.A family at the heart of it all

A family at the heart of it all
4

Cristiano and Georgina’s life together began in 2016, when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid. Today, they share two daughters, Alana and Bella and raise Ronaldo’s three older children: Cristiano Jr., and twins Mateo and Eva María.

5.More than a wedding

More than a wedding
5

Their Madeira ceremony carries powerful symbolism; the island holds Ronaldo’s museum, an airport in his name, and countless childhood memories. This wedding marks a deeply personal moment, a celebration of love, legacy, and the place where it all began.

