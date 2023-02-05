Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Roll- Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr FC.
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, made his international debut in 2003. To date, the prolific forward has scored an impressive 118 goals for his country. Ronaldo began his club career with Sporting CP in Portugal before signing a high-profile contract with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Nassr FC in December 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since become an integral part of the Al-Nassr FC side.
Ronaldo boasts a net worth of over 490 million US dollars and a massive fan base around the globe. He is also an avid car enthusiast.
As Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 38th birthday today, we take a look at some of his fancy car collections.
1. Ferrari Monza SP1, 599 GTO and F430
Cristiano Ronaldo is the proud owner of not one, not two, but a total of five Ferraris. His latest addition is the Ferrari Monza SP1, a luxurious vehicle with a price tag of around 1.6 million Euros. Other Ferraris in Ronaldo's garage include a Ferrari F12 TDF, a 599 GTO, a 599 GTB Fiorano, and a Ferrari F430. The latter two were purchased in 2008 and remain some of his most treasured possessions.
2. Bugatti Veyron, Chiron and Centodieci
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the proud owner of several exclusive Bugatti vehicles. His Veyron, worth an astonishing 1.7 million US dollar, recently made headlines when one of Ronaldo's staff members crashed it. In addition, Ronaldo also owns a Bugatti Chiron and a limited edition version of the Centodieci. Rumor has it that he is the lucky recipient of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most expensive car ever built.
3. Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna
Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive collection of cars is further enhanced by the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. This powerful variant of the Aventador is a speed demon, boasting an impressive 700 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque. Ronaldo also added the eye-catching McLaren Senna to his collection. This track-focused car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing an astonishing 790 bhp. With only 75 units ever produced, the McLaren Senna is a rare and highly sought-after vehicle.
4. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, G-Wagen Brabus
Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted a luxurious upgrade of the Mercedes-AMG G63 by his girlfriend on his 35th birthday. The Brabus-tuned G-Wagen is a popular addition to his impressive car collection and CR7 is often seen cruising around in this powerful beast.
5. Rolls-Royce Dawn, Cullinan and Phantom
Just like a fleet of Bugattis, Ronaldo boasts an impressive collection of exquisite Rolls-Royce models. His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently gifted him a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible car as a Christmas present. The soccer superstar also owns the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which is one of his most beloved cars, and the powerful Rolls-Royce Phantom.