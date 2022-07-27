Commonwealth Games 2022: With Neeraj Chopra ruled out, these athletes could still win medals aplenty

Neeraj Chopra was expected to win a gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games, but in his absence, these athletes could still grab the top prizes.
Neeraj Chopra, one of India's brightest medal prospects at the Commonwealth Games 2022 was ruled out of the multi-sport spectacle through an injury on Tuesday. Chopra would have essentially guaranteed a medal for India and his absence would definitely be a big blow.
But all is not lost as there are plenty of other Indian athletes who will be gunning for glory, once the Birmingham games begin on July 28th.
From PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in badminton to wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and India's Women's cricket and hockey team - they will all hope to bring in medals aplenty.
Here are India's top medal prospects during the Commonwealth Games 2022, even as Neeraj Chopra misses out.
1. Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling
Wrestling has always been one discipline in which India has bagged medals aplenty in the past, be it the Commonwealth Games or any other major event. During the Commonwealth Games 2022 too, the nation will have its hopes pinned on Tokyo Olympics medal winners Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Poonia. Apart from the duo, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran will also be expected to add to India's medal tally.
2. Rohit Yadav - Javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra's injury may be a nightmare for Indian fans, but they can still cheer for Rohit Yadav, who will carry the nation's hopes in the absence of the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist. Most notably, Rohit finished tenth in his maiden World Athletics Championship final recently, while Neeraj bagged the silver medal. D.P Manu will be another name to keep an eye on.
3. Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump
Apart from Rohit Yadav and D.P. Manu, Eldhose Paul also grabbed eyeballs at the World Athletics Championship recently after reaching the final of the Triple Jump. Apart from him, India have sent a 37-strong squad for Athletics, including the likes of Dutee Chand and Hima Das.
4. Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing
While Lovlina Borgohain grabbed headlines recently after her tweet regarding her coach, not being given entry in the Commonwealth Games, she will be one of India's top prospects having won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Lovlina, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will also be a hot prospect, while Amit Panghal, Sanjeet Kumar, and Shiva Thapa too will be gunning for glory.
5. Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting
Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be the one who will headline India's medal prospects in Weightlifting. Apart from her, Bindyarani Devi, Gururaja Poojary, and Punam Yadav could also add to India's medal tally.
6. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen - Badminton
Badminton could land India at least four medals with hot favourite two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu leading India's charge. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have all impressed in 2022 and could boost India's medal tally.
7. Indian Women's hockey team
Indian Women's hockey team narrowly missed out on the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, but they won hearts with their grit and determination. The Indian eves will be hoping to go all the way at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
8. Indian Women's cricket team
For the first time since 1998, cricket has been included at the Commonwealth Games but it will only be Women's cricket and Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be hoping to add to India's medal tally when they face off against the likes of England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.