Commonwealth Games 2022: With Neeraj Chopra ruled out, these athletes could still win medals aplenty

Neeraj Chopra was expected to win a gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games, but in his absence, these athletes could still grab the top prizes.

Neeraj Chopra, one of India's brightest medal prospects at the Commonwealth Games 2022 was ruled out of the multi-sport spectacle through an injury on Tuesday. Chopra would have essentially guaranteed a medal for India and his absence would definitely be a big blow.

But all is not lost as there are plenty of other Indian athletes who will be gunning for glory, once the Birmingham games begin on July 28th.

From PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in badminton to wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and India's Women's cricket and hockey team - they will all hope to bring in medals aplenty.

Here are India's top medal prospects during the Commonwealth Games 2022, even as Neeraj Chopra misses out.