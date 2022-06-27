Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, athletes who made the cut

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.
As the month of July will begin, the preparations and the hard work put in will all be tested as the Indian contingent will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.
Since 2010, India has been consistently represented by over 200 athletes and this time around as well, the side will be also sending a huge contingent.
1. Athletics
Currently, India has named a 37-member athletics squad which includes Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase
Nitender Rawat - Men's marathon
M Sreeshankar - Men's long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Men's long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's triple jump
Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump
Eldhose Paul - Men's triple jump
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put
Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw
DP Manu - Men's javelin throw
Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw
Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10km race walk
Amit Khatri - Men's 10km race walk
Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay
Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay
Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay
Muhammed Ajmal - Men's 4x400m relay
Naganathan Pandi - Men's 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 4x400m relay
Dhanalakshmi Sekar - Women's 100m and 4x100m relay
Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m hurdles
Aishwarya B - Women's long jump and triple jump
Ancy Sojan - Women's long jump
Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put
Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - Women's discus throw
Seema Punia - Women's discus throw
Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw
Shilpa Rani - Women's javelin throw
Manju Bala Singh - Women's hammer throw
Sarita Romit Singh - Women's hammer throw
Bhawna Jat - Women's 10km race walk
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10km race walk
Hima Das - Women's 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand - Women's 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda - Women's 4x100m relay
MV Jilna - Women's 4x100m relay
NS Simi - Women's 4x100m relay
2. Badminton
PV Sindhu (Women's)
Aakarshi Kashyap (Women's)
Treesa Jolly (Women's)
Gayatri Gopichand (Women's)
Ashwini Ponappa (Women's)
Lakshya Sen (Men's)
Kidambi Srikanth (Men's)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's)
Chirag Shetty (Men's)
B Sumeeth Reddy (Men's)
3. Boxing
Mary Kom didn't qualify for the Commonwealth Games after she suffered an injury during the trials.
Amit Panghal - Men's 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin - Men's 57kg
Shiva Thapa - Men's 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas - Men's 67kg
Sumit Kundu - Men's 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary - Men's 80kg
Sanjeet - Men's 92kg
Sagar - Men's 92+kg
Nitu - Women's 48kg
Nikhat Zareen - Women's 50kg
Jaismine - Women's 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 70kg
4. Cricket
Birmingham 2022 will be seeing cricket's second appearance in the CWG programme. The first was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur where the men's 50-over tournament was held.
At Birmingham 2022, the women's T20I format will be played and it will be an eight-team affair. It will involve hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.
5. Hockey
Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to their FIH rankings. The hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.
While the Indian women's team have won the CWG hockey gold in 2002, the men are still in search of their first as they have two silver medals (2010 and 2014).
6. Swimming
Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly
Srihari Nataraj - Men's 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke
Kushagra Rawat - Men's 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle
Advait Page - Men's 1500m freestyle
7. Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal (Men's)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men's)
Sanil Shetty (Men's)
Harmeet Desai (Men's)
Manika Batra (Women's)
Diya Chitale (Women's)
Sreeja Akula (Women's)
Reeth Rishya (Women's)
Two reserve players - Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh - will also travel with the team.
8. Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg
Bindyarani Devi - Women's 55kg
Popy Hazarika - Women's 59kg
Usha Kumara - Women's 87kg
Purnima Pandey - Women's +87kg
Sanket Mahadev - Men's 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - Men's 55kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg
Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg
Ajay Singh - Men's 81kg
Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg
Ragala Venkat Rahul - Men's 96kg
9. Wrestling
Pooja Gehlot - Women's 50kg
Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53kg
Anshu Malik - Women's 57kg
Sakshi Malik - Women's 62kg
Divya Kakran - Women's 68kg
Pooja Sihag - Women's 76kg
Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57kg
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg
Naveen - Men's 74kg
Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg
Deepak - Men's 97kg
Mohit Grewal (125kg)