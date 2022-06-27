Search icon

Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, athletes who made the cut

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Jun 27, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

As the month of July will begin, the preparations and the hard work put in will all be tested as the Indian contingent will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. 

Since 2010, India has been consistently represented by over 200 athletes and this time around as well, the side will be also sending a huge contingent.

1. Athletics

Currently, India has named a 37-member athletics squad which includes Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat - Men's marathon

M Sreeshankar - Men's long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Men's long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - Men's triple jump

Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump

Eldhose Paul - Men's triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put

Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw

DP Manu - Men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10km race walk

Amit Khatri - Men's 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal - Men's 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi - Men's 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 4x400m relay

Dhanalakshmi Sekar - Women's 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B - Women's long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan - Women's long jump

Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - Women's discus throw

Seema Punia - Women's discus throw

Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw

Shilpa Rani - Women's javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh - Women's hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh - Women's hammer throw

Bhawna Jat - Women's 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10km race walk

Hima Das - Women's 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand - Women's 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda - Women's 4x100m relay

MV Jilna - Women's 4x100m relay

NS Simi - Women's 4x100m relay

2. Badminton

PV Sindhu (Women's)

Aakarshi Kashyap (Women's)

Treesa Jolly (Women's)

Gayatri Gopichand (Women's)

Ashwini Ponappa (Women's)

Lakshya Sen (Men's)

Kidambi Srikanth (Men's)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's)

Chirag Shetty (Men's)

B Sumeeth Reddy (Men's)

3. Boxing

Mary Kom didn't qualify for the Commonwealth Games after she suffered an injury during the trials.

 

Amit Panghal - Men's 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin - Men's 57kg

Shiva Thapa - Men's 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas - Men's 67kg

Sumit Kundu - Men's 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary - Men's 80kg

Sanjeet - Men's 92kg

Sagar - Men's 92+kg

Nitu - Women's 48kg

Nikhat Zareen - Women's 50kg

Jaismine - Women's 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 70kg

4. Cricket

Birmingham 2022 will be seeing cricket's second appearance in the CWG programme. The first was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur where the men's 50-over tournament was held. 

At Birmingham 2022, the women's T20I format will be played and it will be an eight-team affair. It will involve hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.

 

5. Hockey

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to their FIH rankings. The hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.

While the Indian women's team have won the CWG hockey gold in 2002, the men are still in search of their first as they have two silver medals (2010 and 2014).

 

6. Swimming

Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly

Srihari Nataraj - Men's 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke

Kushagra Rawat - Men's 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle

Advait Page - Men's 1500m freestyle

7. Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal (Men's)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men's)

Sanil Shetty (Men's)

Harmeet Desai (Men's)

Manika Batra (Women's)

Diya Chitale (Women's)

Sreeja Akula (Women's)

Reeth Rishya (Women's)

 

Two reserve players - Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh - will also travel with the team.

8. Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg

Bindyarani Devi - Women's 55kg

Popy Hazarika - Women's 59kg

Usha Kumara - Women's 87kg

Purnima Pandey - Women's +87kg

Sanket Mahadev - Men's 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - Men's 55kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg

Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg

Ajay Singh - Men's 81kg

Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul - Men's 96kg

9. Wrestling

Pooja Gehlot - Women's 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53kg

Anshu Malik - Women's 57kg

Sakshi Malik - Women's 62kg

Divya Kakran - Women's 68kg

Pooja Sihag - Women's 76kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57kg

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg

Naveen - Men's 74kg

Deepak Punia - Men's 86kg

Deepak - Men's 97kg

Mohit Grewal (125kg)

 

