Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, athletes who made the cut

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.

As the month of July will begin, the preparations and the hard work put in will all be tested as the Indian contingent will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

Since 2010, India has been consistently represented by over 200 athletes and this time around as well, the side will be also sending a huge contingent.

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.