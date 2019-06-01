Champions League: Will it be sixth European Cup for Liverpool or surprise victory for Tottenham in Madrid?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham clash is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

After a failed Premier League title bid, Liverpool are desperate to win the club's sixth European Cup when they face Tottenham in Saturday's Champions League final.

A win against Tottenham would give Liverpool their first Champions League crown since Rafael Benitez's underdogs stunned AC Milan in 2005 with one of the all-time great comebacks.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, the dream of winning the Champions League for the first time.

Here are some clashes which fans will witness during the clash: