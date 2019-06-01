Photos
Champions League: Will it be sixth European Cup for Liverpool or surprise victory for Tottenham in Madrid?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham clash is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 1, 2019, 01:50 PM IST
After a failed Premier League title bid, Liverpool are desperate to win the club's sixth European Cup when they face Tottenham in Saturday's Champions League final.
A win against Tottenham would give Liverpool their first Champions League crown since Rafael Benitez's underdogs stunned AC Milan in 2005 with one of the all-time great comebacks.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, the dream of winning the Champions League for the first time.
The summit is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Here are some clashes which fans will witness during the clash:
1. Coach battle: Mauricio Pochettino vs Jurgen Klopp
The transformation of Liverpool and Tottenham's fortunes under Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino has so far been measured in progress rather than trophies.
Klopp has not won any silverware since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, while Pochettino is yet to claim any trophy in his coaching career.
(Image: Reuters and AFP)
2. Mo Salah vs Danny Rose
Last year's CL was bad for Mohamed Salah who played only for 30 minutes before being forced off after a collision with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.
The Egyptian will surely be eager to make up for the lost time.
However, this time, he faces a threat from Danny Rose who will be key to Tottenham's hopes.
Rose was outstanding during Tottenham's triumph over Ajax.
(Image: Reuters and AFP)
3. Christian Eriksen v Georginio Wijnaldum
In the incredible comeback against Barcelona, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum played an important role. Klopp is likely to rely on him again in Madrid.
As for Tottenham, Christian Eriksen's craft and vision will be essential if Spurs want to break down Liverpool's stubborn defence.
If Eriksen is denied space to thread the ball to Kane, Son, and Dele Alli, Liverpool could manage a win.
(Image: Reuters and AFP)
4. Liverpool's great promise
Liverpool were beaten just once in the league all season and amassed everyone with 97 points -- the third highest total in the Premier League era -- and sprinted to the finish line with nine consecutive victories.
They, however, lost to Champions Manchester City.
The Champions League final is Liverpool's last hope to turn a season of great promise into tangible reward.
(Image: AFP)
5. Tottenham - Demolition and rebuild
Tottenham Hotspurs coach Mauricio Pochettino had said that if his team is able to lift the Champions League trophy, he might end up crying for a week.
"If we win the Champions League, I don't know, maybe I'm going to cry for one week," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying. The Argentine earlier broke down in front of cameras when his team scored a last-minute goal to register a win against AFC Ajax to reach the finals of the Champions League.
"When I arrived at Tottenham I knew very well the challenge would be tough," Pochettino said in January. "The club was in a different level. No one believed in us, no one believed the way we operated would bring success."