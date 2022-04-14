Champions League semi-finals 2022: Liverpool to face Villarreal, Manchester City up against Real Madrid

So, let's look at the semi-finalist, dates, and times and all you need to know about the Champions League Top 4.

Just steps away from the grand final of the Champions League, to be played on May 28 at the Saint-Denis stadium (France), the top 4 teams will play their semi-finals to make it to the last stage of the tournament.

The teams have already passed the group stage and the knockout rounds of the round of 16 and quarter-finals. Now only one round separates them from that great final that was earlier to be played in St. Petersburg but after the UEFA sanctions against Russia, it was moved to Paris.

