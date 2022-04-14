Champions League semi-finals 2022: Liverpool to face Villarreal, Manchester City up against Real Madrid

So, let's look at the semi-finalist, dates, and times and all you need to know about the Champions League Top 4.
Just steps away from the grand final of the Champions League, to be played on May 28 at the Saint-Denis stadium (France), the top 4 teams will play their semi-finals to make it to the last stage of the tournament.
The teams have already passed the group stage and the knockout rounds of the round of 16 and quarter-finals. Now only one round separates them from that great final that was earlier to be played in St. Petersburg but after the UEFA sanctions against Russia, it was moved to Paris.
1. Champions League semi-finals
Qualifying teams:
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (26 April & 4 May)
Liverpool vs Villarreal (27 April & 3 May)
When will the Champions League semi-finals be played?
The Champions League semifinals will be played on April 26 and 27 (first leg) and May 3 and 4 (second leg).
Where can fans watch the Champions League semi-finals in India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network has the right to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
2. Real Madrid (ESP)
Real Madrid is in the European Cup semi-finals for the 31st time which is 11 more than any other club. The side has won four of its last six ties at this stage.
UEFA ranking: 5
European Cup best: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)
Top scorer: Karim Benzema (12)
Quarter-finals: 5-4 agg vs Chelsea
Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs PSG
Group D: winners
3. Villarreal (ESP)
Did you know that just under half of Villarreal's 52,000 inhabitants can fit inside their 23,500-seat stadium.
UEFA ranking: 19
European Cup best: Semi-finals 2005/06, 2021/22
Top scorer: Arnaut Danjuma (6)
Quarter-finals: 2-1 agg vs Bayern
Round of 16: 4-1 agg vs Juventus
Group F: runners-up
4. Liverpool (ENG)
Liverpool has been European champions six times, which is more than any other English team.
UEFA ranking: 3
European Cup best: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)
Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (8)
Quarter-finals: 6-4 agg vs Benfica
Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Inter
Group B: winners
5. Manchester City (ENG)
Pep Guardiola has now reached his ninth Champions League semi-final. This has helped him surpass the eight of old rival José Mourinho.
UEFA ranking: 2
European Cup best: Runners-up (2020/21)
Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez (6)
Quarter-finals: 1-0 agg vs Atlético
Round of 16: 5-0 agg vs Sporting CP
Group A: winners