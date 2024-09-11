Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Below are the top 10 highest-earning tennis players of 2024. The youngest player on this list is only 20 years old, while the oldest player is 38 years old.

The landscape of professional tennis is evolving as a new generation of players emerges to dominate the sport. Notably absent from the list of the world's top-10 highest-earning tennis players is the legendary Roger Federer. His long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, has slipped to the sixth spot, while Novak Djokovic holds the third position.

Among these elite players is 20-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest and highest-earning female tennis player on the list. The combined earnings of the top 10 players are estimated to be a staggering $246 million.

Let's take a closer look at the players who have secured a place on this prestigious list.