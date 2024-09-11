Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Below are the top 10 highest-earning tennis players of 2024. The youngest player on this list is only 20 years old, while the oldest player is 38 years old.
The landscape of professional tennis is evolving as a new generation of players emerges to dominate the sport. Notably absent from the list of the world's top-10 highest-earning tennis players is the legendary Roger Federer. His long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, has slipped to the sixth spot, while Novak Djokovic holds the third position.
Among these elite players is 20-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest and highest-earning female tennis player on the list. The combined earnings of the top 10 players are estimated to be a staggering $246 million.
Let's take a closer look at the players who have secured a place on this prestigious list.
1. Aryna Sabalenka - $13.7 million
Aryna Sabalenka has had an incredible year in 2024, winning both the Australian Open and the US Open. She also took home the title at the Cincinnati Open before clinching the US Open. As the world's number 2 player, she has earned over $13 million from her on-court winnings and off-court commitments.
2. Casper Ruud - $13.9 million
2024 has been a great year for Casper Rudd! The Norwegian tennis player has had some big wins, like beating Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open and making it to the Olympic quarterfinals. He's also the only guy under 25 with over 100 career wins on both hardcourts and clay. Plus, Rudd is the face of cool brands like Fleming watches, Handelsbanken, and Renault.
3. Naomi Osaka - $14.6 million
Even though Naomi Osaka has had some ups and downs on the tennis court, she has still managed to rake in some serious cash this year. As a four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka has definitely made a name for herself in the tennis world. However, since becoming a mom, she's been having a bit of trouble finding her rhythm again. Right now, she's sitting at no.75 in the world rankings, but most of her money is actually coming from her sponsorships. Osaka has deals with big brands like Etsy, Maybelline, Meta AI, and ZICO Coconut Water.
4. Daniil Medvedev - $20.3 million
Even though Daniil Medvedev is a top tennis player, he hasn't had much luck in Grand Slams. The Russian only managed to win one Grand Slam, the US Open in 2021. Unfortunately, he has lost in the finals five times. Despite these setbacks, the 28-year-old is currently ranked no. 5 in the world. He also serves as the brand ambassador for HyperX gaming headsets, as well as game makers EA Sports and Ubisoft.
5. Rafael Nadal - $23.3 million
Rafael Nadal is nearing the end of his illustrious career in tennis. The legendary player has had a limited presence on the court this year due to various injuries. Unfortunately, Nadal suffered an early exit at the French Open, marking his earliest departure from a Grand Slam tournament. Despite his setbacks, Nadal had high hopes for the Olympics but faced defeats in both the men's singles and doubles tournaments.
However, Nadal continues to rake in the big bucks. He has been the face of Kia for over twenty years and recently inked a new deal with Infosys. On top of that, he also pockets some cash by endorsing the Saudi Arabian tennis federation.
Even though Nadal may be slowing down on the court, his off-court business ventures are still going strong.
6. Jannik Sinner - $26.6 million
Jannik Sinner has been killing it this year! He snagged the titles at both the Australian Open and the US Open, making him the World no.1. But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Italian. He had a bit of a scare when he tested positive for an anabolic steroid not once, but twice in March. Luckily, he dodged a suspension because the ITIA found out the banned substance accidentally got into his system during a massage from his physiotherapist.
Aside from his on-court success, Sinner has been raking in the cash from his off-court gigs too. He's been scoring big bucks from endorsing La Roche-Posay skincare and De Cecco pasta, on top of his existing deals with Gucci, Lavazza coffee, and Rolex.
7. Iga Swiatek - $26.7 million
Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, recently added another French Open title to her impressive resume this year. Not only that, but she also snagged the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. As if that wasn't enough, the Polish star is currently sitting pretty at world no.1 in women's singles tennis. Thanks to her Olympic success, Swiatek also pocketed a cool $50,000 bonus from Poland. And let's not forget, she's also the brand ambassador for both Lego and Lancôme.
8. Coco Gauff - $27.1 million
Coco Gauff is the youngest tennis player on this list. Unlike many players these days, she's juggling both singles and doubles tennis like a pro. Last year, she rocked the tennis world by winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open. And just recently, she teamed up with Kateřina Siniaková to snag the women's doubles title at the French Open. She's ranked no.6 in women's singles and no.15 in doubles. She's got some sweet sponsorship deals with Carol's Daughter, Brand juices, and Fanatics.
9. Novak Djokovic - $37.2 million
Novak Djokovic is the king of men's singles tennis, holding the record for the most Grand Slam wins with a total of 24 titles under his belt. However, this year has been a bit of a rough patch for him as he failed to secure a win in any of the four Grand Slam tournaments, marking the first time since 2017.
He did manage to snag the gold medal in the men's singles tennis event at the Paris Olympics, completing his career golden slam. And let's not forget about his impressive lineup of sponsorship deals with big names like Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Asics, Lemero, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Ultimate Software Group. Djokovic is definitely living the high life both on and off the court!
10. Carlos Alcaraz - $42.3 million
In 2024, Carlos Alcaraz continued to shine as a tennis superstar. He clinched his first French Open title and then went on to win his second Wimbledon. Adding to his list of achievements, he also snagged a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. At just 21 years old, Carlos has landed lucrative brand deals with big names like LVMH, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein, and ISDIN sunscreen. And that's not all - he's even inked a deal with Netflix to release his very own documentary on the platform next year. Carlos is definitely on fire!