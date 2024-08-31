Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

1/10

Bull riding is a thrilling rodeo sport in which individuals strive to maintain their balance atop a bucking bull. The objective is to endure for as long as possible without being thrown off. While it may appear effortless, bull riding requires a significant amount of physical strength and courage. The rider faces the risk of sustaining severe injuries, such as broken bones, concussions, or worse.

The bulls utilized in bull riding are specially bred for this purpose and are known as "bucking bulls." These animals are trained to forcefully buck in an attempt to dislodge the riders. Bucking bulls are highly valued and can fetch a substantial price in the market.