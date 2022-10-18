Ballon d’Or 2022 top 5: From Karim Benzema to Mo Salah, these are the best football players of the year

While Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won this year's award, Mo Salah still made it to top 5 despite not having his best season in a Liverpool shirt.
Ballon d’Or 2022: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema became the fifth french player to win Ballon d’Or, the first one since Zinedine Zidane won the coveted award back in 1998. For the first time in its history, the Ballon d'Or was awarded this year on the basis of achievements from the past season instead of performances throughout the calendar year.
While Benzema took home the Men's award, Spain's Alexia Putellas took home the Women's title, Ballon d'Or feminin.
1. #1 Karim Benzema
Benzema played his best season in a Real Madrid shirt, becoming the top scorer in both the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Scoring 44 goals across competitions, he also equalled Raul Gonzalez club goal-scoring record, and now stands only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the list for Real Madrid. Here are the the others in the top 5:
2. #2 Sadio Mane
Former Liverpool star departed to Germany this year but had an eventful run last season, winning the FA Cup and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Mane also starred at the African Cup of Nations in 2021, becoming champion with Senegal and winning player of the tournament.
3. #3 Kevin De Bruyne
Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, De Bruyne lead Manchester City to a Premier League victory, bagging the PL Player of the Season award. He also played for Belgium at the Euro 2020, held last year in 2021, where his country reached the quarter-finals.
4. #4 Robert Lewandowski
Leaving Bayern Munich in the summer to join Spanish giants, Lewandowski scored 35 goals in the league last season to take the German club to a 10th successive Bundesliga. Lewandowski also won the 2021-22 European Golden Shoe for being the continent's top goalscorer.
5. #5 Mo Salah
While not his best season Mo Salah played a huge past in Liverpool’s successful season. He had 47 goal contributions in 51 matches, scoring 31 times. Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award as well as the PL Golden Boot alongside South Korean attack Son Heung-Min.
