Ballon d’Or 2022 top 5: From Karim Benzema to Mo Salah, these are the best football players of the year

While Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won this year's award, Mo Salah still made it to top 5 despite not having his best season in a Liverpool shirt.

Ballon d’Or 2022: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema became the fifth french player to win Ballon d’Or, the first one since Zinedine Zidane won the coveted award back in 1998. For the first time in its history, the Ballon d'Or was awarded this year on the basis of achievements from the past season instead of performances throughout the calendar year.

While Benzema took home the Men's award, Spain's Alexia Putellas took home the Women's title, Ballon d'Or feminin.