As Rafael Nadal battles it out for the record 22nd Grand Slam title, here's look at his career defining moments

Rafal Nadal will play Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the French Open, Let's have a look at the career-defining moments of the Tennis legend.

Rafael Nadal is considered the King of Clay. He is the current record holder for most Grand Slam men's singles titles in the Open Era. The left-handed genius has 21 Grand Slams to his name ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have won 20 majors apiece.

READ: IPL 'mystery girl' Malti Chahar looks gorgeous at brother Deepak Chahar's wedding, check viral photos

Nadal also holds the record for winning 13 French Open titles and is on course to clinch the 14th French Open title in 2022 as he has reached the Semi-final stage after defeating his arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.