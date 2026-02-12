Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release
An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’
'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch
Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?
After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details
SPORTS
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
1.Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, the daughter of businessman Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok. The wedding ceremony is reportedly beginning in March this year. Most recently, Sachin made a personal visit to VVIP guests, including PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu to extend formal invitation.
2.Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok hails from the influential Ghai family, which owns the Graviss Group. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group, a business empire that includes the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive, Mumbai, and popular ice cream brands such as Baskin-Robbins India, The Brooklyn Creamery, and Kwality. She graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) with a degree in Business Management. She also holds a Veterinary Technician qualification from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). She launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, a premium destination for pet grooming and wellness.
3.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date
According to reports, Arjun and Saaniya are going to tie the knot on March 5, 2026. The pre-wedding festivities will likely begin from March 3, 2026, with the wedding itself planned as an evening affair followed by a dinner reception.
4.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding venue
While the official wedding invitation card is anticipated, reports suggest that the wedding ceremony will take place in Mumbai, though the exact location remains undisclosed for security reasons. A luxury hotel or private estate in South Mumbai is likely be the venue, keeping the event intimate, attended only by close friends, family, and select dignitaries.
5.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding guest list
So far, Sachin Tendulkar has handed out formal invitations to dignitaries across politics. It is expected that the guest list will have A-listers across sports and Bollywood. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are confirmed attendees.