Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

2 . Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok hails from the influential Ghai family, which owns the Graviss Group. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group, a business empire that includes the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive, Mumbai, and popular ice cream brands such as Baskin-Robbins India, The Brooklyn Creamery, and Kwality. She graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) with a degree in Business Management. She also holds a Veterinary Technician qualification from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). She launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, a premium destination for pet grooming and wellness.