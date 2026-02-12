Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care

Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’

'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch

Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028

Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list

Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?

From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here

After Sachin's formal invitation to PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his son's wedding, eyes are set on Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding details, including date, venue and guest list. Check here

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

1.Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar
1

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, the daughter of businessman Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok. The wedding ceremony is reportedly beginning in March this year. Most recently, Sachin made a personal visit to VVIP guests, including PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu to extend formal invitation. 

Advertisement

2.Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok?

Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok?
2

Saaniya Chandhok hails from the influential Ghai family, which owns the Graviss Group. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group, a business empire that includes the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive, Mumbai, and popular ice cream brands such as Baskin-Robbins India, The Brooklyn Creamery, and Kwality.  She graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) with a degree in Business Management. She also holds a Veterinary Technician qualification from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). She launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, a premium destination for pet grooming and wellness.

3.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date
3

According to reports, Arjun and Saaniya are going to tie the knot on March 5, 2026. The pre-wedding festivities will likely begin from March 3, 2026, with the wedding itself planned as an evening affair followed by a dinner reception.

4.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding venue

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding venue
4

While the official wedding invitation card is anticipated, reports suggest that the wedding ceremony will take place in Mumbai, though the exact location remains undisclosed for security reasons. A luxury hotel or private estate in South Mumbai is likely be the venue, keeping the event intimate, attended only by close friends, family, and select dignitaries.

TRENDING NOW

5.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding guest list

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding guest list
5

So far, Sachin Tendulkar has handed out formal invitations to dignitaries across politics. It is expected that the guest list will have A-listers across sports and Bollywood. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are confirmed attendees.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt, depression
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V, project to be completed in 2028
Delhi government to contribute Rs 2940 crore under Metro Phase V
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Trust the communication essential: Predictability + integrity + care
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or face no release
Ghooskhor Pandat title 'immoral': SC asks Neeraj Pandey to rename or no release
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement