FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'

Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet

Naveed Akram, behind Australia's Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 dead, says just two words in first court appearance

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, who got engaged in an intimate ceremony in August 2025, are all set to tie the knot soon in March. Ahead of the grand celebration here's a look at Sachin Tendulkar's son's career highlights.

Apurwa Amit | Feb 16, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

1.Who is Arjun Tendulkar?

Who is Arjun Tendulkar?
1

Arjun Tendulkar, born on 24 September 1999, is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. He who plays as a left-arm medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman for Goa in domestic cricket. He has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. 

 

Advertisement

2.Arjun Tendulkar's cricketing achievements

Arjun Tendulkar's cricketing achievements
2

Arjun scored a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy, emulating his father's feat. He recorded his first five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. 

 

3.Arjun Tendulkar's IPL journey

Arjun Tendulkar's IPL journey
3

Arjun Tendulkar was initially signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 for Rs 20 lakh and played five matches for the franchise. He was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 season for his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. Arjun reached the milestone of 50 First-Class wickets during a Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in January 2026.

 

4.Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
4

Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She is the founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, a premium pet care and nutrition business in Mumbai. Saaniya graduated with a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Arjun and Saaniya's wedding plans

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding plans
5

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately in August 2025 and are set to marry on March 5, 2026, with celebrations beginning on March 3 in Mumbai. The wedding will be a notable event with friends and family from the cricket, business and political worlds attending. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse
Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily
Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking in Nehru Place
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking films like Assi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement