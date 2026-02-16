Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

3 . Arjun Tendulkar's IPL journey

3

Arjun Tendulkar was initially signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 for Rs 20 lakh and played five matches for the franchise. He was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 season for his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. Arjun reached the milestone of 50 First-Class wickets during a Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in January 2026.