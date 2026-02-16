Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Feb 16, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
1.Who is Arjun Tendulkar?
Arjun Tendulkar, born on 24 September 1999, is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. He who plays as a left-arm medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman for Goa in domestic cricket. He has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
2.Arjun Tendulkar's cricketing achievements
Arjun scored a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy, emulating his father's feat. He recorded his first five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season.
3.Arjun Tendulkar's IPL journey
Arjun Tendulkar was initially signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 for Rs 20 lakh and played five matches for the franchise. He was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 season for his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. Arjun reached the milestone of 50 First-Class wickets during a Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in January 2026.
4.Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She is the founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, a premium pet care and nutrition business in Mumbai. Saaniya graduated with a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020.
5.Arjun and Saaniya's wedding plans
Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately in August 2025 and are set to marry on March 5, 2026, with celebrations beginning on March 3 in Mumbai. The wedding will be a notable event with friends and family from the cricket, business and political worlds attending.