Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

Wrong side driving a BIG offence in Delhi now, 3 FIRs filed, check punishment, other details

Faf du Plessis creates history, breaks Shoaib Malik's world record to achieve historic feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026, according to reports. Ahead of the wedding here are 5 things you should know about Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law.

Apurwa Amit | Jan 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST

1.Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
1

Saaniya Chandhok, born on June 23, 1998, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and veterinary technician. She hails from one of the most affluent families in Mumbai and is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.

Advertisement

2.About Saaniya Chandhok's family

About Saaniya Chandhok's family
2

Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Iqbal Ghai, a peopular industrialist and chairman of the Graviss Group. Her maternal uncle, Gaurav Ghai, is currently managing and expanding the family's business ventures. The Ghai family is known for their significant contributions to the hospitality and food sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

3.Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification

Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification
3

Arjun Tendulakar's soon-to-wife went to Mumbai's prestigious BD Somani International School and then to The Cathedral & John Connon School to comeplete her schooling. After her primary education, she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. In addition to her business studies, Saaniya obtained certification as a veterinary technician through the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, integrating her academic knowledge with practical experience in animal care.

4.Saaniya Chandhok's career

Saaniya Chandhok's career
4

Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Saaniya Chandhok's net worth

Saaniya Chandhok's net worth
5

According to reports, Saaniya Chandhok's estimated net worth is approximately USD 100,000 (Rs 87,35,000), primarily from her business activities with Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Despite her family's extensive business interests, her personal wealth is mainly from her pet care venture.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement