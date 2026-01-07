Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Jan 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
1.Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok, born on June 23, 1998, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and veterinary technician. She hails from one of the most affluent families in Mumbai and is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.
2.About Saaniya Chandhok's family
Saaniya is the granddaughter of Ravi Iqbal Ghai, a peopular industrialist and chairman of the Graviss Group. Her maternal uncle, Gaurav Ghai, is currently managing and expanding the family's business ventures. The Ghai family is known for their significant contributions to the hospitality and food sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.
3.Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification
Arjun Tendulakar's soon-to-wife went to Mumbai's prestigious BD Somani International School and then to The Cathedral & John Connon School to comeplete her schooling. After her primary education, she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. In addition to her business studies, Saaniya obtained certification as a veterinary technician through the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, integrating her academic knowledge with practical experience in animal care.
4.Saaniya Chandhok's career
Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.
5.Saaniya Chandhok's net worth
According to reports, Saaniya Chandhok's estimated net worth is approximately USD 100,000 (Rs 87,35,000), primarily from her business activities with Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Despite her family's extensive business interests, her personal wealth is mainly from her pet care venture.