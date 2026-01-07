Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'

3 . Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification

Arjun Tendulakar's soon-to-wife went to Mumbai's prestigious BD Somani International School and then to The Cathedral & John Connon School to comeplete her schooling. After her primary education, she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. In addition to her business studies, Saaniya obtained certification as a veterinary technician through the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, integrating her academic knowledge with practical experience in animal care.