Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

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Anshika Pandey | Apr 15, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
1.Rohit Sharma's injury concern:
Rohit Sharma is currently dealing with a slight hamstring issue ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Although the injury is being described as not serious, the Mumbai Indians team management is being cautious and does not want to take any unnecessary risks at this crucial stage of the tournament.
2.When and how the injury occurred during the RCB match:
The injury concern reportedly began during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma showed visible discomfort while batting and struggled to move freely. He managed to score 19 runs off 13 balls before eventually leaving the field due to pain, which later raised concerns about his fitness status.
3.Rohit Sharma's fitness update:
Following the match, Rohit Sharma also missed a practice session, which increased speculation about his availability. However, reports suggest there is no major damage to the hamstring. The final decision regarding his participation will depend on his comfort level closer to the match, with the team taking a precautionary approach.
4.Rohit Sharma's performance in IPL 2026 till now:
Despite the injury concerns, Rohit Sharma has been in good form throughout IPL 2026 for the Mumbai Indians. He has played several important innings and recently became the first player in MI history to cross 6,000 runs for the franchise, highlighting his consistent contribution to the team.
Also read: RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
5.Will Rohit Sharma play on 16 April the MI vs PBKS match?
The upcoming match against the Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium remains uncertain for Rohit Sharma. His availability is currently considered a 50–50 situation, and the final decision will be made closer to match day based on his fitness. While some reports suggest he may miss only one game if rested, there is no official confirmation yet.