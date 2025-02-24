1 . Rohit Sharma being bold at Shaheen Afreedi's yorker

1

Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi gave his team a massive breakthrough when he bowled Rohit Sharma in the fifth over. Indian captain Rohit Sharma relieve a familiar horror story by sneaking in a stunning, pacy and swinging yorker under his bat to clean-bowl him in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai. Rohit had started well, hitting three boundaries and a six in his 14-ball knock but couldn’t keep Afridi out for long, losing his wicket for 20 (15).