5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics showcased not just athletic prowess but touching personal moments. From Zhou Yaqin’s endearing medal bite imitation to Huang Ya Qiong’s proposal by her partner, the Games were filled with heartfelt stories.

  Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 18, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the standout moments extended beyond the athletic performances. Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin charmed with her attempt to mimic a medal bite, while badminton star Huang Ya Qiong received a surprise proposal from her partner. French runner Alice Finot proposed to her partner after finishing fourth in the steeplechase. Pregnant archer Yaylagul Ramazanova impressed with a perfect score in a shoot-off, and He Bingjiao paid tribute to a competitor with a Spanish flag pin. 

1. The Reluctant Medal Bite

The Reluctant Medal Bite
1/8

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin won silver in the women’s balance beam event. Captured on video, her attempt to mimic her Italian podium-mates’ medal bite won hearts online for its endearing sincerity.

2. A Proposal on the Podium

A Proposal on the Podium
2/8

Huang Ya Qiong, gold medalist in badminton mixed team, received a surprise proposal from her real-life partner Liu Yu Chen, adding a romantic twist to her Olympic victory.

 

3. A Personal Goal Achieved

A Personal Goal Achieved
3/8

French athlete Alice Finot, who placed fourth in the 3000-meter steeplechase, fulfilled a personal promise by proposing to her partner after finishing the race with a time of 8:58.67.

 

4. Determined Performance

Determined Performance
4/8

 Azerbaijani archer Yaylagul Ramazanova, six months pregnant, showcased remarkable determination by scoring a perfect 10 in a shoot-off against China’s An Qixuan, revealing she felt her baby kick just before the final arrow.

5. A Touching Tribute

A Touching Tribute
5/8

He Bingjiao, who won silver in the women’s singles badminton, wore a Spanish flag pin in tribute to her opponent Carolina Marin, who had to withdraw from the semifinals due to injury, an act that resonated widely online.

 

6. Tennis Duo’s Triumph

Tennis Duo’s Triumph
6/8

 Czech tennis players Katarina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, despite announcing their split before the tournament, shared a heartfelt moment with a celebratory hug and kiss after their mixed doubles victory.

 

7. A Heartwarming Gold

A Heartwarming Gold
7/8

Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, after breaking his world record for the ninth time, ran across the field to embrace his girlfriend, echoing Taylor Swift’s lyrics in a touching celebration of his gold medal win.

 

8. Symbolic Selfies

Symbolic Selfies
8/8

North and South Korean table tennis players posed for a selfie after their medal wins, highlighting the unifying power of sports amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, despite a mix-up that led to apologies from the organizers.

