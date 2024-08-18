5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics showcased not just athletic prowess but touching personal moments. From Zhou Yaqin’s endearing medal bite imitation to Huang Ya Qiong’s proposal by her partner, the Games were filled with heartfelt stories.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the standout moments extended beyond the athletic performances. Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin charmed with her attempt to mimic a medal bite, while badminton star Huang Ya Qiong received a surprise proposal from her partner. French runner Alice Finot proposed to her partner after finishing fourth in the steeplechase. Pregnant archer Yaylagul Ramazanova impressed with a perfect score in a shoot-off, and He Bingjiao paid tribute to a competitor with a Spanish flag pin.