SPORTS

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and singer Palaash Muchhal will tie the knot this Sunday, November 23, in an intimate ceremony in Sangli. Ahead of their marriage, pictures from the pre-wedding festivties have gone viral. See Smriti and Palash's 'mehndi' ceremony's pics here.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 22, 2025, 08:14 PM IST

1.Inside Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony

Inside Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony
1

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, November 23. Ahead of their wedding, couple's pre-wedding festivities are going viral on the internet. The haldi ceremony took place yesterday, November 21, and now, fresh pics from their vibrant mehendi fest are popping up.

2.Smriti Mandhana's mehndi theme and decoration

Smriti Mandhana's mehndi theme and decoration
2

Smriti Mandhana's mehndi ceremony theme was purple and white, and the decoration was done accordingly. Smriti's teammates and her close friends Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were seen dressed according to the theme.

3.About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's mehndi look

About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's mehndi look
3

Smriti Mandhana dazzled in a purple traditional outfit with intricate designs for her mehndi ceremony, matching the festive vibe. Palash Muchhal complemented her in a cream kurta paired with an elegant embroidered jacket

4.Smriti Mandhana’s cricket teammates add cheer to her mehndi ceremony

Smriti Mandhana’s cricket teammates add cheer to her mehndi ceremony
4

Mandhana’s cricket teammates attended the mehndi, showcasing the team’s camaraderie and their support for her. They joined the rituals, shared laughs, and posed for group photos.

5.Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding
5

In another picture, Smriti is seen posing with her teammate. Meanwhile, Bombay Times has learnt that the wedding will take place in the afternoon tomorrow. Palaash and Smriti are set to wear Anita Dongre’s ensembles. Smriti will pair her outfit with traditional diamond and polki jewellery.

Read More
