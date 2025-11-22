5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 . Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

5

In another picture, Smriti is seen posing with her teammate. Meanwhile, Bombay Times has learnt that the wedding will take place in the afternoon tomorrow. Palaash and Smriti are set to wear Anita Dongre’s ensembles. Smriti will pair her outfit with traditional diamond and polki jewellery.