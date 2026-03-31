PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings makes come back; Gujarat Titans 150/6 after 19 overs

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates, IPL 2026:
PBKS vs GT Today Match Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their quest for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they face Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of IPL 2026 at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, had reached the final of IPL 2025, but they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs. Gujarat Titans, on the hand, also reached the IPL 2025 playoffs, but went down to Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.
For Punjab Kings, the spotlight will be on the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. With 549 runs and 475 runs respectively, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh were among the top run-getters for Punjab Kings. The two of them enjoyed producing solid opening partnerships in IPL 2025, including a 120-run stand in just 11.5 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
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Vijaykumar Vyshak's massive over for Punjab Kings saw him pick up two crucial wickets, derailing Gujarat's finish. Washington Sundar was caught in the deep off a slower delivery, and Shahrukh Khan was caught in the deep attempting a slog. Arshdeep Singh took two safe catches.
GT at 150/6 after 19 overs
Buttler holes out! He was struggling against spin and Chahal outfoxes him. Tries to take the aerial route and he almost managed to clear the boundary rope. However, Bartlett positioned himself well on the boundary and jumped up to take the catch over his head
PBKS vs GT Live Score: Washington Sundar's classy shots keep GT moving
Washington Sundar made a positive start, keeping Gujarat Titans' momentum going after the previous wicket. He played some classy shots, including a drive over extra cover for FOUR, and finished the over with a pull for a single.
Vijaykumar Vyshak got a crucial wicket for Punjab, removing Glenn Phillips with a slower delivery that tempted him into going aerial. Phillips made contact but hit it straight to long-off, where Marco Jansen took a safe catch.
GT at 119/3 after 14 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal got a crucial breakthrough for Punjab, removing Shubman Gill with a well-set Gujarat looking comfortable. Chahal's slower ball tempted Gill into a slog sweep, but the execution was off, and the ball was caught by Cooper Connolly in the deep.
Gujarat Titans 83/2 after 9.3 overs
Marco Jansen bowled a disciplined over, but Jos Buttler snicked a boundary off a short and wide delivery, cutting it towards deep point where a fielding error allowed the ball to slip through. Apart from that, Jansen kept things tight, conceding only singles and dot balls.
Gujarat Titans 54/1 after 6 overs.
Punjab finally get the breakthrough they were searching for as Marco Jansen delivers. After Gujarat’s steady start, Sai Sudharsan falls trying to keep the momentum going. The left-hander is caught by Shreyas Iyer, bringing an end to his brief but positive innings. A timely wicket for Punjab just as the opening stand was beginning to look threatening.
PBKS : Shreyas Iyer(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT : Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
“I think the wicket looks pretty good. It has been under the covers for the past couple of days, rain on and off, and a bit cloudy. But when we came in today, we looked at the wicket, it looked like a pretty good wicket to bat on. Even last year as well, we had a pretty successful season. Up until the 13th match, we were at the number one position. And obviously, we lost out here at the qualifiers, which was also a close game. There were some areas that I felt we needed to work on, and fielding was one of them," Shubman Gill said.
GT sipper further said, "And this year, it's all about having that extra 5% adding up in our batting, bowling, and fielding. And I think that will be the challenge for us. We've got actually two debutants. Glenn is making a debut for us, and Ashok Sharma is also making a debut for us. And in terms of our overseas, we've got Jos, Glenn, Rashid, and Rabada. (On Buttler) He's such an experienced player. You know, the value that he brings, not just as a batsman, but as a player into the team, is immense for us. And I'm pretty sure, you know, he's going to have another great year with us.”
“We are going to bowl first. We had a phenomenal last season. We have to stay in the present. We didn't have to think about the past. We need to play our best brand of cricket. Cooper is come in. Stoinis, Bartlett and Marco Jansen.”
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans. Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen. Gujarat Titans have confirmed two debutants, including Glenn Phillips. He joins Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jos Buttler to round out their powerhouse overseas contingent.