PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings makes come back; Gujarat Titans 150/6 after 19 overs

31 Mar 2026, 07:12 PM

PBKS vs GT Live Score: What GT skipper said during toss?

“I think the wicket looks pretty good. It has been under the covers for the past couple of days, rain on and off, and a bit cloudy. But when we came in today, we looked at the wicket, it looked like a pretty good wicket to bat on. Even last year as well, we had a pretty successful season. Up until the 13th match, we were at the number one position. And obviously, we lost out here at the qualifiers, which was also a close game. There were some areas that I felt we needed to work on, and fielding was one of them," Shubman Gill said.

GT sipper further said, "And this year, it's all about having that extra 5% adding up in our batting, bowling, and fielding. And I think that will be the challenge for us. We've got actually two debutants. Glenn is making a debut for us, and Ashok Sharma is also making a debut for us. And in terms of our overseas, we've got Jos, Glenn, Rashid, and Rabada. (On Buttler) He's such an experienced player. You know, the value that he brings, not just as a batsman, but as a player into the team, is immense for us. And I'm pretty sure, you know, he's going to have another great year with us.”