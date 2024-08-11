Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: USA tops medal table, Manu Bhaker-PR Sreejesh India’s flagbearer

The Summer Games will wrap up with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France in the French capital beginning at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: USA tops medal table, Manu Bhaker-PR Sreejesh India's flagbearer
Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates
The 2024 Paris Olympics will conclude on Sunday, August 11 in the French capital with a grand closing ceremony at the Stade de France. The event will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, and Billie Eilish. Representing India, Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will proudly carry the flag during the Parade of Nations.

Live Streaming details

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:30 AM IST on August 12th at the Stade de France in Paris. The event will be available for live streaming on JioCinema app, website and Sports18 network.

Follow all the updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates:

    PR Sreejesh has been selected as India's flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, joining star shooter Manu Bhaker in this prestigious role. This is not the first time Sreejesh has been chosen as a flagbearer, as he also had the honor at the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:14 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates:

    The Paris police and security services are now directing their attention towards the upcoming closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games. With over 30,000 police officers deployed in Paris, ensuring the safety and security of the event is a top priority. Earlier, French police evacuated the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower after a shirtless man was spotted climbing the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall landmark. The closing ceremony will be held at the prestigious Stade de France, marking the end of an exciting and successful Olympic Games.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates:

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:09 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates:

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:07 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 

    As Paris gears up for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, the star-studded event will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg. Additionally, there are rumors circulating that Hollywood star Tom Cruise may make an appearance in Paris tonight.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:04 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Most medals

    The United States currently leads the medal count with 40 gold medals, surpassing the 39 they won in Tokyo three years ago. Their total medal count has increased from 113 to 126 this time around. In contrast, China also has 40 gold medals, but their overall medal count is only 91.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 

    Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has taken legal action in France to address online harassment she faced during the Paris Olympics. Following a barrage of criticism and false claims regarding her gender, Khelif, who will proudly carry Algeria's flag in the closing ceremony, emerged victorious with a gold medal in the women's welterweight division.

     

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:57 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 

    The opening ceremony of the Olympics was a departure from tradition, offering a unique and memorable experience. However, the closing ceremony will return to a more traditional format. Set to take place at the Stade de France in front of 80,000 spectators, the event will feature the ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the transfer of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee. This symbolic gesture marks the transition to the next Summer Games, ensuring a seamless continuation of the Olympic spirit.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:52 PM
  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:52 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 

    India's flag bearers are Manu Bhaker and Sreejesh. Bhaker achieved a remarkable feat by winning two bronze medals in only her second Olympics. Meanwhile, Sreejesh secured a bronze in men's hockey and announced his retirement from the sport.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:51 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 

    The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Monday at 12:30 AM IST at the Stade de France. Approximately 80,000 spectators are expected to attend the event.

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:50 PM

    Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our Paris Olympics final day blog! We will be providing all the latest updates from the medal events leading up to the closing ceremony. Stay tuned for all the exciting news and highlights from the last day of the games.

