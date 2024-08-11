Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: USA tops medal table, Manu Bhaker-PR Sreejesh India’s flagbearer

The Summer Games will wrap up with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France in the French capital beginning at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will conclude on Sunday, August 11 in the French capital with a grand closing ceremony at the Stade de France. The event will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, and Billie Eilish. Representing India, Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will proudly carry the flag during the Parade of Nations.

Live Streaming details

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:30 AM IST on August 12th at the Stade de France in Paris. The event will be available for live streaming on JioCinema app, website and Sports18 network.

