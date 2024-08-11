Paris Olympics 2024, Closing Ceremony Live Updates: USA tops medal table, Manu Bhaker-PR Sreejesh India’s flagbearer

Sports
The Summer Games will wrap up with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France in the French capital beginning at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.
The 2024 Paris Olympics will conclude on Sunday, August 11 in the French capital with a grand closing ceremony at the Stade de France. The event will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, and Billie Eilish. Representing India, Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will proudly carry the flag during the Parade of Nations.
Live Streaming details
The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:30 AM IST on August 12th at the Stade de France in Paris. The event will be available for live streaming on JioCinema app, website and Sports18 network.
PR Sreejesh has been selected as India's flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, joining star shooter Manu Bhaker in this prestigious role. This is not the first time Sreejesh has been chosen as a flagbearer, as he also had the honor at the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.
The Paris police and security services are now directing their attention towards the upcoming closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games. With over 30,000 police officers deployed in Paris, ensuring the safety and security of the event is a top priority. Earlier, French police evacuated the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower after a shirtless man was spotted climbing the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall landmark. The closing ceremony will be held at the prestigious Stade de France, marking the end of an exciting and successful Olympic Games.
Tourists are being evacuated for safety. Entry beneath the tower is closed.
Although we witnessed a few athletes narrowly missing out on securing a medal, it's encouraging to see a larger number of athletes coming close to winning a medal for India.… pic.twitter.com/aQ0EiFBKkO
India finished at the 71st rank. pic.twitter.com/VpQ2XlZMdQ
As Paris gears up for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, the star-studded event will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg. Additionally, there are rumors circulating that Hollywood star Tom Cruise may make an appearance in Paris tonight.
The United States currently leads the medal count with 40 gold medals, surpassing the 39 they won in Tokyo three years ago. Their total medal count has increased from 113 to 126 this time around. In contrast, China also has 40 gold medals, but their overall medal count is only 91.
It’s @TeamUSA's EIGHTH consecutive gold in women’s basketball, and TENTH since Los Angeles 1984. @FIBA | #Basketball | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fVJkUEnKM1
Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has taken legal action in France to address online harassment she faced during the Paris Olympics. Following a barrage of criticism and false claims regarding her gender, Khelif, who will proudly carry Algeria's flag in the closing ceremony, emerged victorious with a gold medal in the women's welterweight division.
The opening ceremony of the Olympics was a departure from tradition, offering a unique and memorable experience. However, the closing ceremony will return to a more traditional format. Set to take place at the Stade de France in front of 80,000 spectators, the event will feature the ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the transfer of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee. This symbolic gesture marks the transition to the next Summer Games, ensuring a seamless continuation of the Olympic spirit.
- Manu Bhaker, women's 10m air pistol
- Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, mixed team 10m air pistol
- Swapnil Kusale, men's 50m rifle 3 positions
- Neeraj Chopra, men's javelin throw
India's flag bearers are Manu Bhaker and Sreejesh. Bhaker achieved a remarkable feat by winning two bronze medals in only her second Olympics. Meanwhile, Sreejesh secured a bronze in men's hockey and announced his retirement from the sport.
