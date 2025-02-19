19 Feb 2025, 01:28 PM

Babar Azam's form will be crucial if Pakistan are to improve on their recent tournament record. They have been knocked out in the group stage at the last two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and suffered the same fate at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup after losing to co-hosts USA. "There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them. So we will try not to do what we have done in the past," the former Pakistan skipper said.