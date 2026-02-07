PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan lose 2nd wicket as Salman departs for 12, Neatherlands fight back

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match means they cannot afford to drop points in their remaining group stage matches. A win against the Netherlands is crucial if they are to progress to the Super 8s stage.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off today with a highly anticipated match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note, especially given their decision to boycott their match against India on February 15.

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match means they cannot afford to drop points in their remaining group stage matches. A win against the Netherlands is crucial if they are to progress to the Super 8s stage. The team has been in good form, having recently whitewashed Australia 3-0 in a T20I series at home.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to pull off an upset against Pakistan. They have a history of upsetting top teams, having stunned England twice in the 2009 and 2014 editions of the tournament. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch team will be looking to capitalize on Pakistan's pressure and make a statement in the tournament.

The weather forecast for Colombo is not looking promising, with a 68% chance of rain predicted for the afternoon. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has downplayed the concerns, stating that the team is focused on playing good cricket rather than worrying about the weather.

Match DetailsThe match will start at 11 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:30 AM.

