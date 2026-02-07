FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan lose 2nd wicket as Salman departs for 12, Neatherlands fight back

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match means they cannot afford to drop points in their remaining group stage matches. A win against the Netherlands is crucial if they are to progress to the Super 8s stage.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off today with a highly anticipated match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note, especially given their decision to boycott their match against India on February 15.

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match means they cannot afford to drop points in their remaining group stage matches. A win against the Netherlands is crucial if they are to progress to the Super 8s stage. The team has been in good form, having recently whitewashed Australia 3-0 in a T20I series at home.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to pull off an upset against Pakistan. They have a history of upsetting top teams, having stunned England twice in the 2009 and 2014 editions of the tournament. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch team will be looking to capitalize on Pakistan's pressure and make a statement in the tournament.

The weather forecast for Colombo is not looking promising, with a 68% chance of rain predicted for the afternoon. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has downplayed the concerns, stating that the team is focused on playing good cricket rather than worrying about the weather.

Match DetailsThe match will start at 11 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:30 AM. 

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Feb 2026, 01:05 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Saim Ayub walks back

    Saim Ayub attempted a no-look lofted hit over mid-on/midwicket, but the ball popped up off the leading edge, allowing Roelof van der Merwe to take a straightforward catch off Aryan Dutt's bowling, giving Netherlands the first wicket.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 12:09 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Netherlands sets Pakistan a target of 148 in the tournament opener

    A disastrous phase saw Netherlands collapse to six wickets for 20 runs, ultimately leading to their dismissal for 147. Pakistan's bowlers were on top, with Salman Mirza claiming three wickets, and Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Saim Ayub taking two wickets each.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 11:52 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Shadab Khan puts down an easy chance

    Shadab Khan fails to complete the catch off his own bowling. Scott Edwards gets a much needed reprieve. Shadab put his hands up in time, but the ball failed to stick. He gives away just five runs in the 14th over. Pakistan staging a comeback at the right time. Netherlands are currently at 112/4 after 14 overs.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 11:35 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live​ Netherlands' score 79/3 after 10 overs

    Netherlands might have lost three wickets but the Dutch are maintaining a good run rate of 7.90, and their score stands at 79/3 after 10 overs.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 11:30 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Netherlands' 2nd wicket falls to Babar-Shaheen duo

    Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi pulled off an incredible team catch, dismissing Michael Levitt (24) in the process. Levitt had aimed for a big hit, but it didn't quite connect. Azam sprinted to his right from long-off, caught the ball, and though he went over the boundary, he cleverly lobbed it to Shaheen, who completed the catch. 

    Netherlands 50/2 in 6 overs.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 11:16 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Levitt's big hit ends in wicket as Netherlands lose early opener

    Salman Mirza gets the breakthrough. Max ODowd tries to pull an off-cutter, edges it, and Usman Khan takes a diving catch. ODowd's 5 runs off 7 balls come to an end. Michael Levitt departs for 28.

     

  • 07 Feb 2026, 10:56 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Michael Levitt's explosive start to Netherlands

    Netherlands' opener Michael Levitt gets off to a flying start, smashing Shaheen Afridi's first ball of the match for a boundary! The loose half-volley drifts onto the pads, and Levitt takes advantage, flicking it away to the boundary ropes.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 10:54 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Why did Pak captain Salman Agha opted to bowl first?

    Speaking to the broadcaster, Ramiz Raja, Pakistan captain Salman Agha revealed why he opted to bowl first again Neatherlands. He said, “We would look to field first. If there's any moisture, we want to use that. We are playing three seamers. They are a very good side. We want to execute our plans,” said Agha.

    On the other hand, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said he doesn't mind batting first. “We would have bowled first as well, but happy to bat first. You have four matches and you got to win three. We've been in India and Sri Lanka for the last month and a half now. Plenty of all-rounders, plenty of options for bowling and batting,” he added.

  • 07 Feb 2026, 10:43 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Playing XI of Pakistan and Netherlands

    Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

    Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

  • 07 Feb 2026, 10:42 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Pakistan wins toss

    Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl on a “fresh grassy pitch.” There was some drama at the toss as both captains had a good look at the coin. On the other hand, the broadcaster Ramiz Raja described the track as “a good batting surface”. It is important to state that the pitch being used for the match is completely fresh and there is a good covering of grass, which can help the bowlers early on.

