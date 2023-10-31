Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Here you will get all the live updates from what promises to be an exciting world cup contest between PAK and BAN to be played in Kolkata.

A string of four defeats in a row had left Pakistan in a precarious situation. Their hopes of making it to the semi-finals were now hanging by a slender thread, and the team, led by Babar Azam, desperately needed a swift turnaround to salvage their campaign.

The joyful memories of triumphs over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka had become a distant relic of the past, replaced by bitter losses, including a devastating defeat to their arch-rivals, India. However, the most stinging blow for the former champions was the loss to Afghanistan. It was a bitter pill to swallow, considering that Afghanistan had never won against Pakistan in an ODI before.

Bangladesh found themselves in a similar predicament. However, their dreams of reaching the semi-finals had all but vanished. A promising start was overshadowed by five consecutive defeats. Their new objective was to secure a top-seven finish to ensure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record (Last Five ODIs)

April 19, 2015: Bangladesh won by 7 Wickets in Mirpur

April 22, 2015: Bangladesh won by 8 Wickets in Mirpur

September 26, 2018: Bangladesh won by 37 Runs in Abu Dhabi

June 5, 2019: Pakistan won by 94 Runs at Lord’s

September 6, 2023: Pakistan won by 7 Wickets in Lahore