SPORTS
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Here you will get all the live updates from what promises to be an exciting world cup contest between PAK and BAN to be played in Kolkata.
A string of four defeats in a row had left Pakistan in a precarious situation. Their hopes of making it to the semi-finals were now hanging by a slender thread, and the team, led by Babar Azam, desperately needed a swift turnaround to salvage their campaign.
The joyful memories of triumphs over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka had become a distant relic of the past, replaced by bitter losses, including a devastating defeat to their arch-rivals, India. However, the most stinging blow for the former champions was the loss to Afghanistan. It was a bitter pill to swallow, considering that Afghanistan had never won against Pakistan in an ODI before.
Bangladesh found themselves in a similar predicament. However, their dreams of reaching the semi-finals had all but vanished. A promising start was overshadowed by five consecutive defeats. Their new objective was to secure a top-seven finish to ensure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record (Last Five ODIs)
April 19, 2015: Bangladesh won by 7 Wickets in Mirpur
April 22, 2015: Bangladesh won by 8 Wickets in Mirpur
September 26, 2018: Bangladesh won by 37 Runs in Abu Dhabi
June 5, 2019: Pakistan won by 94 Runs at Lord’s
September 6, 2023: Pakistan won by 7 Wickets in Lahore
The game has entered its ninth over and Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. On the third delivery, Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives wide of the packed off-side field and races the ball to the boundary line.
PAK 47-0(9)
Fakhar Zaman 25(29)
Abdullah Shafique 20(25)
The game has entered its sixth over and right-arm off break bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz, comes into the attack. Zaman on strike takes a single on the third ball and passes the strike to Shafique. On the fourth delivery, Shafique finds a gap between short fine-leg and backward square leg and hits it off to the boundary line.
PAK 28-0(6)
Abdullah Shafique 15(20)
Fakhar Zaman 11(16)
The second innings has started and Pakistan needs 205 runs to win. Taskin Ahmed comes in to bowl the first over. Abdullah Shafique on strike dosent hit any runs on the first two balls, but takes a quick single on the third delivery. Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run, another tight single and again Shafique out if the direct hit met the stumps. Eventually Shafique takes his time and hits a four on the fifth ball.
PAK 6-0 (1)
Abdullah Shafique 5(5)
Fakhar Zaman 1(1)
Afridi is back. An appeal on the first ball for caught behind but umpire says no. Afridi tries to convince keeper and captain but no review taken in the end. Good decision. The ball clipped the pads and no bat was involved. Just two runs off the over. 200 runs on the board for Bangladesh.
Rauf now. Shakib takes a single on the first ball. Rauf comes round the wicket, bowls short, Shakib goes for a pull but gets a top edge and gifts a simple catch to midwicket fielder inside the circle. Shakib is OUT for 43. Bangladesh loses its seventh wicket.
Taskin defends the first ball. How much from here can Bangladesh get now? Full toss on pads, Taskin places it towards fine leg but a good effort in the deep cuts it two. Five runs and a wicket in that over.
Bangladesh has just crossed the 150-run mark. How much more can it add from here? Shakib is there, so is Mehidy Hasan but Pakistan bowlers have been tightening the screws with very few bad balls.Five singles off that Usama Mir over.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score: BAN 68/3 in 16 overs
Mir to Mahmudullah takes a single to long off. CHANCE! Litton tries to take on the bowler and clear the long-off boundary. Slices it high in the air and the fielder rushes ahead to take it. The ball falls just short and Litton survives. Just two runs from it.
Full and hooping into middle-stump, Shanto planted his foot forward and flicked it quite crisply but he didn't keep it down, Usama Mir the fielder at short mid-wicket took a very sharp catch low to his left, plucked it just inches off the turf and Shanto is on his way. Shaheen brings out his trademark celebration.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score: Wicket!!!
Superb stuff from Shaheen, length delivery on off-stump, this one just held its line and Tanzid Hasan played for the away movement, the length was perfect too and Tanzid Hasan was rooted to his crease as he looked to turn it away into the leg-side, it went past the inside edge and hit him just above the knee-roll. The umpire didn't hesitate to give him out and ball-tracker confirmed that it was hitting the wickets on umpire's call.
Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh - Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
PAK: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
BAN: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
