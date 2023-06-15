Headlines

Women's Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Meet Virat Kohli's business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata's Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Rishabh Pant makes remarkable progress: ODI World Cup return possible?

BCCI is reportedly aiming to expedite Pant's recovery in hopes of preparing him for the ODI World Cup later this year

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Rishabh Pant, who has been undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is showing a lot of progress — something that would make the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) happy. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is aiming to expedite Pant's recovery in hopes of preparing him for the ODI World Cup later this year. However, it is anticipated that the rehabilitation process will take longer than expected. Despite the possibility of not playing any cricket in 2023, Pant remains undeterred.

Pant suffered a serious car accident in December. Reports suggest that he is experiencing minimal pain, and although it will take some time before he can resume skill-related activities, he is presently focusing on improving his mobility in both the lower and upper body.

Under the guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, who has previously worked with various India age-group teams and the Delhi Capitals, Pant is performing exercises to enhance his physical capabilities. Rajnikanth has successfully aided the recovery of other injured players such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and M Vijay.

Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, another physio at the NCA, has been accompanying Pant since he was airlifted to Mumbai shortly after the car accident.

Pant’s time at the NCA IN Bengaluru

In addition to his rehabilitation routine, Pant has incorporated aqua therapy, light swimming, and table tennis into his recovery process. He has also been participating in interactive sessions with male and female cricketers of various age groups who are attending training camps at the NCA. These sessions, organized by NCA chief VVS Laxman, serve to break the monotony and boost the morale of the young cricketers.

Pant's last appearance for India was during the team’s tour of Bangladesh in December 2022. Although being away from the field has been disheartening for him, Pant has managed to stay engaged and maintain a positive mindset.

During his time at the NCA, he even watched the World Test Championship final with other injured cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna.

Update on Bumrah, Iyer

As per the NCA, both Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer have made good progress and should be in line for a return for the upcoming Asia Cup.

